Windstream, Uniti

merger buzz builds

Another news report Wednesday cites "advanced talks" that could lead to a $15 billion merger between Windstream Holdings Inc. and Uniti Group Inc.

Bloomberg News, citing unidentified sources, reported the two Little Rock communications companies "could announce a merger within a week or so." This is Bloomberg's second report this year detailing a deal.

Uniti is scheduled to announce first-quarter financial results May 3.

A merger would reunite the companies, which separated in 2015 when Windstream spun off its fiber operations and formed Uniti, which remains a publicly traded real estate investment trust while Windstream is privately held by a New York hedge fund.

Windstream is Uniti's largest source of revenue and Windstream relies on Uniti to provide the fiber optic data lines needed to reach customers.

Officials with the companies declined comment Wednesday. Shares of Uniti fell 3 cents to close Wednesday at $5.71.

-- Andrew Moreau

Attendants ratify

pact at Southwest

DALLAS -- Flight attendants at Southwest Airlines have ratified a contract that includes pay raises totaling more than 33% over four years, as airline workers continue to benefit from the industry's recovery since the pandemic.

The Transport Workers Union said Wednesday that members of Local 556 approved the contract by a margin of 81% to 19%. The union's board rejected a lower offer last summer, and flight attendants voted against a second proposal in December.

Southwest has about 20,000 flight attendants. They will get raises of more than 22% on May 1 and annual increases of 3% in each of the following three years.

The union said the contract provides record gains for flight attendants. Cabin crews at United Airlines and American Airlines, which are represented by other unions, are still negotiating contracts.

The union said the deal gives Southwest crews the shortest on-duty day and highest pay in the industry, compensation during disruptions like the Southwest meltdown in December 2022, and industry-first paid maternity and parental leave. Workers will split $364 million in ratification bonuses, according to the union.

-- The Associated Press

State index finishes

day flat at 913.56

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 913.56, down 0.74 points.

"Equities recovered from a midday swoon to close moderately unchanged as the consumer staples sector outperformed ahead of GDP data for the first quarter of 2024 due on Thursday morning," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.