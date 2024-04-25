Non-emergency phone service restored at Pulaski County 911 center

Today at 6:45 p.m.

by Grant Lancaster

A push-button landline telephone is shown in this April 14, 2016, file photo. (AP/Robert F. Bukaty)
A push-button landline telephone is shown in this April 14, 2016, file photo. (AP/Robert F. Bukaty)

An outage Wednesday night and Thursday affecting the Pulaski County 911 call center's non-emergency line had been restored by Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Full service had been restored by about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, sheriff's office spokesperson Kristin Knox said.

A 10:09 p.m. Wednesday post by the agency on X, formerly known as Twitter, instructed people to call 911 while the non-emergency line was down.

Authorities had been working at AT&T to fix the issue, Knox said earlier Thursday.

Spokespeople for Little Rock and North Little Rock police said Thursday that their 911 centers had not been affected by the outage.

Upcoming Events