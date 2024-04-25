Non-emergency phone service restored at Pulaski County 911 center

An outage Wednesday night and Thursday affecting the Pulaski County 911 call center's non-emergency line had been restored by Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Full service had been restored by about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, sheriff's office spokesperson Kristin Knox said.

A 10:09 p.m. Wednesday post by the agency on X, formerly known as Twitter, instructed people to call 911 while the non-emergency line was down.

Authorities had been working at AT&T to fix the issue, Knox said earlier Thursday.

Spokespeople for Little Rock and North Little Rock police said Thursday that their 911 centers had not been affected by the outage.