BASKETBALL

Reid wins Sixth Man award

Naz Reid, who helped the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome an injury to Karl-Anthony Towns to have one of the best seasons in franchise history, was voted the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year on Wednesday. Reid edged Sacramento's Malik Monk (Bentonville) to become the third undrafted player to win the award for the league's best reserve. Reid averaged career highs of 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 81 games. The forward-center came off the bench 67 times and made 14 starts, including 12 when Towns was out late in the season. The Timberwolves finished 56-26 to earn the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and have a 2-0 lead over the Phoenix Suns in their first-round series. Reid got 45 first-place votes to 43 for Monk in a panel of voters. Both players had 39 second-place votes and 10 third-place votes, giving Reid a total of 352 points to Monk's 342. Milwaukee's Bobby Portis Jr. (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) finished third.

FOOTBALL

Lions re-sign two All-Pros

The Detroit Lions have heavily invested in their future, keeping a pair of All-Pro players under contract for the next five seasons. The Lions and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $120 million with $77 million in guarantees and they later came to terms with offensive tackle Penei Sewell on a four-year, $112 million deal, according to a person familiar with the situation. Detroit drafted St. Brown out of USC in the fourth round in 2021 with the No. 112 overall pick and he was entering the last season of his rookie contract. St. Brown had career highs with 119 receptions, 1,515 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns last season. In three seasons, he has 315 catches for 3,588 yards and 21 receiving touchdowns. Detroit General Manager Brad Holmes took Sewell with his first selection with the franchise, drafting him No. 7 overall out of Oregon in 2021. Sewell was voted to the All-Pro team last season and has been durable over his three-year career, starting 50 regular-season games and all three postseason games as the Lions reached the NFC championship game for the first time since the 1991 season.

Ravens, Batemen reach deal

The Baltimore Ravens gave wide receiver Rashod Bateman a two-year contract extension on Wednesday that will keep the 2021 first-round pick with the team through the 2026 season. The team announced the extension Wednesday, ending speculation about whether the team would trade him. They had until May 2 to decide whether or not to exercise a fifth-year option. Bateman, drafted 27th overall, instead became the first first-round wide receiver to sign a second contract with the Ravens. Bateman has 93 catches and four touchdowns in three seasons.

Auburn adds wide receiver

Former Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith is planning to transfer to Auburn. Lambert-Smith announced his commitment to the Tigers on social media Wednesday. He started most of the past three years for the Nittany Lions and has 116 career catches for 1,598 yards. He led the team with 53 catches for 674 and 4 touchdowns last season. He is the only Penn State player with multiple 80-yard catches, including an 88-yard touchdown in the Rose Bowl win over Utah in January 2023. It was the longest pass play in Rose Bowl history. He also scored on an 83-yarder against Villanova earlier that season.

BASEBALL

Snell placed on DL

San Francisco Giants left-hander Blake Snell was scratched from Wednesday's scheduled start against the New York Mets and placed on the 15-day injured list with a left adductor strain. Giants Manager Bob Melvin called it a moderate strain. There were no immediate details on a timetable for Snell's return. Snell, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner with the San Diego Padres, went 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in his first three starts after signing a $62 million, two-year contract with the Giants last month. The 31-year-old has allowed 15 earned runs and 18 hits in 11 2/3 innings, with 12 strikeouts and five walks.

Bellinger suffers fractured ribs

Cody Bellinger has two fractured ribs on his right side, sidelining another key player for the Chicago Cubs. Bellinger got hurt when he hit the wall in center while trying to make a play on Yainer Diaz's RBI double in the fourth inning of Tuesday night's 7-2 victory over Houston. He was replaced in the field before the Astros batted in the seventh. X-rays were negative, and Bellinger downplayed the injury after the win. But he had a CT scan on Wednesday morning that showed the fractures. The Cubs put Bellinger on the 10-day injured list and recalled Pete Crow-Armstrong from Triple-A Iowa.

MOTOR SPORTS

Newgarden stripped of win

Team Penske suffered a humiliating disqualification Wednesday when reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden was stripped of his victory in the season-opening race for manipulating his push-to-pass system. Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin, who finished third in the opener on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., was also disqualified. Will Power, who finished fourth at St. Pete, was not penalized but docked 10 points. Additionally, all three Penske entries were fined $25,000 and forfeited all prize money associated with the race. Power has not been accused of any wrongdoing. Roger Penske owns the race team, the IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, host of the Indy 500.

HOCKEY

Quinn out as Sharks coach

The San Jose Sharks fired Coach David Quinn on Wednesday following two rough seasons as part of a massive rebuilding project. General Manager Mike Grier called it a hard decision to fire Quinn after he experienced two seasons under "difficult circumstances" but said he decided it was the best move for the franchise's future after spending the past few days meeting with coaches, players, front office staff and owner Hasso Plattner. Grier hired Quinn to replace Bob Boughner shortly after taking over as GM in 2022. Quinn spent two seasons in San Jose that were marked with lackluster play as the team traded away several high-priced stars in hopes of getting the franchise back to contending. Instead, the Sharks had a 41-98-25 record in Quinn's two seasons for the worst mark in the NHL in that span, including a league-worst 47 points this season.

OLYMPICS

Paris to see 'no-fly zone'

Skies over the Paris region will be closed for six hours as part of the massive security operation for the July 26 opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, the Paris airports operator said Wednesday. Augustin de Romanet, chairman of Aeroports de Paris, said airlines are being warned in advance about the closure and told they will have to fly around the restricted airspace. The no-fly zone will extend for a radius of 93 miles around Paris, the civil aviation authority and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin have said. The unprecedented waterborne ceremony on the River Seine running through the French capital is the stiffest single security challenge for Paris Games organizers, with crowds of more than 320,000 people expected to line the waterway. At least one French military AWACS surveillance aircraft will police the skies during the Olympics, using its powerful radar to watch for any potential airborne threats, the French AWACS squadron's commander previously told The Associated Press. Other military aircraft can be scrambled to intercept any non-authorized flights that enter restricted Olympic airspace.