100 years ago

April 25, 1924

MARKED TREE -- News was received here this afternoon of the accidental death of George Nicholls, aged 40, near his home, about eight miles from this place, on Little River, death resulting from the explosion of a stick of dynamite. Mr. Nicholls was using dynamite in killing fish when a piece went off, prematurely, blowing him into the river. ... The penalty for dynamiting fish in Arkansas carries with it a year in the penitentiary and a stiff fine.

50 years ago

April 25, 1974

The federal Office for Civil Rights has told the state that it must give the highest priority to construction at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and implied that no major capital improvements should be undertaken at the other state campuses until the Pine Bluff facilities were equal to the other campuses in quality. A report to Governor Bumpers from Peter E. Holmes, the director of the Office, also suggested that the state revise the formula for distributing state funds among the colleges and universities to recognize the special needs of UAPB, including the financial needs of the students. ... Arkansas and nine other Southern states are under a federal court order to end dual systems of higher education. The state has submitted several proposed plans for desegregation and the Office for Civil Rights has required revisions each time.

25 years ago

April 25, 1999

FAYETTEVILLE -- The high-stakes tug of war developing over where the University of Arkansas should play football games has longtime school allies and some of the state's power brokers pulling on opposite ends of the rope. A proposal to play five games in Fayetteville and two in Little Rock has angered central and south Arkansas fans who say the university is turning its back on them. Longtime supporters say Athletic Director Frank Broyles has deceived and betrayed them, and Gov. Mike Huckabee has entered into the fray to help bring about a solution. ... Arkansas has split its home schedule between Razorback and War Memorial stadiums since 1948. Despite the shrill protest, Broyles officially has modified four decades of personal philosophy on splitting games. He will recommend to the UA System board of trustees that the five-two split favoring Razorback Stadium begin in 2000, the first season after stadium expansion.

10 years ago

April 25, 2014

Citing more than 100 years of Arkansas Supreme Court case law, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Thursday voided the state's photo-identification requirement for voters as illegally exceeding voter qualifications allowed by the Arkansas Constitution. ... His two-page ruling, backed by an eight-page explanation of how the judge reached his conclusions, sets off a race to take the issue to the high court -- which will ultimately determine the legality of the ID law -- ahead of the May 20 elections.