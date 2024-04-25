Rising star Day wins in West Memphis

A capacity crowd Tuesday night at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis witnessed who is likely to become the next young motor sports star in the U.S.

Corey Day of Clovis, Calif., took the lead on the ninth and held off a field of the nation's top sprint car drivers to win the High Limit Racing event on the quarter-mile gumbo oval.

It was the third High Limit victory of the season in 10 races for Day, who collected $20,000 with the win. Series co-owner Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion who finished 23rd on Tuesday night after flipping midway through the race while battling for second place, said the sky is the limit for the 18-year-old Day.

"He's better than I am, or I was obviously at that age," Larson, who also was a young star in sprint cars during his early teens, told sportsnaut.com after Tuesday's race. "His race craft, his maturity on the track, off the track, like all that, he's really, really good.

"He can run harder than anybody on the race track and be in control. So he's definitely the next kid coming up that probably will make it."

Day's maturity showed on a tricky track surface at Riverside. Starting on the pole, he spent the first eight laps behind leader Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis. Two early red flag sessions -- one for Benton's Tim Crawley, who flipped in turn one on the second lap, and another on the restart when Brian Bell of Arlington, Tenn., sailed through the catch fence in turn four -- allowed Day and his crew to make much-needed adjustments.

"The track changed a lot more than we all thought," Day told floracing.com. "I'm glad we got that open red so we could work on our car. I definitely could see in those first couple of laps that [the moisture in the track] was going to go away and we were set up for it to stay wet."

On the ninth lap, Day motored past Courtney for the lead on the backstretch using the outside groove. He maintained the top spot for the rest of the race, holding off challenges from Courtney and eventually Tanner Thorson of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Thorson was able to pull alongside Day several times on the inside but was never able to make the pass stick. In the closing laps, Day struggled with lapped traffic while also trying to keep his pursuers behind. It proved especially difficult getting around Rico Abreu of St. Helena, Calif.

"Oh man. On a place this tight, it's so hard," Day said. "Rico is no slouch. So trying to pass Rico when he's a lapped car is just as hard, if not harder, than when you're trying to pass him for the lead or for position."

Thorson took second and Courtney finished third. Series co-owner Brad Sweet of Grass Valley, Calif., was fourth and Cole Macedo of Lemoore, Calif., took fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Spencer Bayst0n of Lebanon, Ind., Chris Windom of Canton, Ill., Brent Marks of Myerstown, Pa., Australian James McFadden and Marion's Derek Hagar was the top finishing Arkansan in 10th.

Landon Crawley, a 16-year-old from Benton, finished 19th. Landon's father Tim was credited with a 27th-place finish after his early crash.