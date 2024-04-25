Saints aim to end drought





Shiloh Christian has a storied baseball tradition with four state championships, but it's been a while since it claimed a title .

The Saints last won a title in 2016 and finished runner-up to Nashville in Class 4A from 2017-19. This season, Shiloh Christian (13-4-1, 6-1 4A-1) has intentions of being remembered as one of the best in program history, particularly after the Saints had to overcome a bit of adversity early on.

In December, Jamie Beers was asked to be the team's interim head coach for one season after Josh Salsbury was relieved of his duties. But Beers said he saw an opportunity for the team.

"We had to adjust a few things in our team mindset to set us up for success this year," he said.

Beers first met with the Saints' three seniors -- Brock Billingsley, Blake Ward and Preston Katzer -- and set attainable goals for what they wanted to accomplish this season. He also said he made sure his team got really good at doing a few things.

"We don't necessarily have great players, but we have really good players that have bought into being really good at what they do to help our team win," he said.

Billingsley, a catcher, has epitomized the team's vision. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology signee is hitting .439 on the season with 12 extra-base hits, 11 stolen bases and 21 runs batted in. Beers pointed out that after Billingsley made a few adjustments to his approach, the 5-11 standout is having his most productive season offensively.

"The attributes and skill set he provides behind the plate are second to none," Beers said. "He is a phenomenal vocal leader."

Blake Ward, Aj Yianan, Connor Shockley and Jack Gibbs have all improved their play as well, with each hitting better than .360. Beers said he's looking forward to the postseason and anticipates sending his seniors out in a deserving fashion.

"[The seniors] deserve it," he said. "And we hope to provide some impactful, long-lasting memories for those guys to carry on after this season."

MORRILTON

Dominant Devil Dogs

Morrilton (23-2, 7-0 4A-4) has cruised to a conference championship by outscoring their seven league opponents by a combined score of 68-2, including five shutouts.

First-year Coach Mike Lee said his players bought in right awat.

"Our team, like a lot of teams, has sacrificed much as far as practice hours and days spent learning the game," he said.

Lee, who previously served as the athletic director at Bryant before heading to Morrilton, credited the administration for prioritizing athletics and the community for supporting his team.

"Our Devil Dog team includes a lot more people that are not noted on our team roster," he said.

Morrilton is getting a lot of production on the field as well.

Statistically, senior Luke Carner is having the best year of his career on the mound and at the plate. The University of Central Arkansas signee is hitting "around .500" according to Lee and leads the team in extra-base hits. Lee said Carner can be a true two-way player at the next level as well.

Carner has 57 strikeouts in 38 innings while issuing just 8 walks. Caden Meeler is also committed to UCA and has excelled on the mound, Lee said. The 5-10 junior features a high spin rate fastball clocked at up to 90 mph, as well as a sweeping breaking ball. The right-hander has racked up 75 strikeouts over 40 innings. Meeler is also hitting .407 while playing second based.

Morrilton will be the No. 1 seed when it hosts the 4A-North regional tournament next week.

RUSSELLVILLE

Cyclones peaking

Coach Will McCrotty said he knew his team had a chance to be special before the season started.

Russellville (18-7, 10-2 5A-West) has won 12 straight games and sits atop the conference standings with one week to go in the regular season. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Trystan Newberry is a big reason the Cyclones are in a position to win a conference championship and contend for their first state title since 2014.

Newberry is 7-0 with a 1.08 ERA this season in 38 2/3 innings. He has 53 strikeouts while allowing 15 walks and 14 hits.

"The biggest improvement I have seen from Trystan is learning how to handle the mental side of pitching," McCrotty said. "He has a calm demeanor which allows him to stay focused on the next pitch."

Russellville also has depth after Newberry in senior Peyton Coffman and University of Arkansas commit Russ Martin, a junior who moved from Rose Bud during the offseason. Coffman is 4-1 with a 2.06 ERA in 37 innings with 42 strikeouts. He's also hit 5 home runs and 6 doubles with a .421 batting average.

Martin got off to a rocky start but has settled in over the past three weeks. He is 4-3 with 5 saves in 41 innings. He's also contributed offensively with a .373 batting average. McCrotty, who played in the minor leagues in 1997-2003, said his team has matured and learned how to compete when things are not going its way.

"I am extremely proud of our guys and how they have bonded during the course of the season," he said.



