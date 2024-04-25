Second suspect arrested in shooting at Jacksonville park that injured 2

Today at 7:57 p.m.

by Grant Lancaster

Jacksonville police on Wednesday arrested a second man who faces more than three dozen felonies in connection to the Galloway Park shooting Tuesday that wounded two people, a Thursday news release states.

Officers arrested Kenell Scott at a home in the 6000 block of Arkansas 161 after locating a vehicle suspected to be involved in the Tuesday shooting, the release states.

Scott faces 36 counts of committing a terroristic act, four counts each of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a minor, two counts of first-degree battery and one each of aggravated robbery, felon in possession of firearms and unlawful use of a communication device, the report states.

Also at the house, police said they found Diondre Bradford of Little Rock, whom they identified as the suspect in the April 19 robbery of a Phillips 66 gas station.

Bradford faces charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and theft of property in the hold-up, police said.

Police said earlier that they had arrested Wayne Lee Jr. in the Galloway Park shooting after serving a search warrant on Lee's vehicle on Wednesday.

Lee faces four counts each of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a minor, two of committing a terroristic act and one each of first-degree battery, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a controlled substance offense, unlawful use of a communication device, distribution of drugs near certain facilities, drug possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

In a Tuesday news release, police said officers responded to a report of shots fired with injury at the park at 100 Galloway Circle just before 7:30 p.m.

Two victims with gunshot wounds were transported to a hospital for treatment, the release said.

A video obtained by the police showed a gold van leaving the area with heavy smoke coming from the vehicle, the release said. It said the suspects fired multiple rounds at the victims' vehicles before leaving the area.

