Slew of products prove useful





Midway through spring turkey season, a few products have proven valuable for utility, if not for killing turkeys.

My first recommendation is for Sawyer Permethrin Premium Insect Repellent.

Exposure to ticks and chiggers is the biggest detriment to spring turkey hunting. I contracted Lyme disease from a tick bite in 2004 while turkey hunting in Missouri, and that was a rough ride. I know at least half a dozen people that contracted Alpha Gal Syndrome from tick bites, and that's a rough ride, too. My brother said he spurned spring turkey hunting until this year because of his fear of getting a tick-borne illness.

Sawyer Permethrin Premium Insect Repellent is an excellent remedy. It contains a strong concentration of permethrin, which fries a tick's simple nervous system. I spray my boots, vest, gloves, hunting shirt and trousers a day before the season's first hunt and air dry. It will deter ticks for at least two weeks. The packaging said it remains effective even after repeated launderings.

You can watch it work. A tick crawls onto treated garments and immediately short circuits. I have hunted hard in tick infested woods this spring and have been violated by only one tick. It crawled onto a bare hand that was in ground contact while I arranged my gear. I killed it before it attached.

POT CALL

I have a lot of turkey callers, but I added a great one to my pot call line up this year. It's the Havoc Mayhem, made by Havoc Calls in DeWitt. It features a crystal surface and a cocobolo base. It comes with a custom striker. I love its high, raspy, piercing tone. It's a fine counterpoint to a lower pitched slate call. It retired a much loved, much used glass call that I used since 2005.

CAMP SHOES

I have camped out most of this season, and I put a lot of stock in quality camp footwear. I've worn everything from sandals (not recommended) to Crocs to Sebago dock shoes. I found a winner in the Rocky Dry Strike SRX Outdoor Shoe.

It is a slip-on, moccasin-type shoe made of full grain leather on an oil- and slip-resistant outsole. It is excellent for dock wear and boat wear, but it's also a great shoe for hunting camp or for gravel bar camping. It is water resistant for walking around in dewy grass. As long as you don't step in water over the ankles, you're golden.

SNAKE BOOTS

I have a closet full of high-pipe hunting boots, but the Irish Setter VaprTrek BOA is my go-to. It covers the entire leg, but you can customize calf compression with its ratcheting BOA fastener. It replaces traditional laces and eliminates tedious tightening and loosening laces. Tighten by turning a knob. Release tension by pulling the knob.

Its snake resistant features are impressive. A rubber belt enshrouds the toe and heel. The vamp and heel are made of leather that is double-stitched to a Cordura foundation.

The Irish Setter VaprTrek BOA is water resistant and contains a ScentBan liner. Its light weight is ideal for long treks and arduous walking through cutovers and other nasty environments.

It fits a bit too snug at first, but it becomes very comfortable after it breaks in.

SEWING KIT

Every outdoors person should carry a sewing kit.

I bought a nifty little unit for $1 at the Petit Jean State Park gift shop one year ago. It contains 10 needles pre-threaded with different colors. My adventuring partner scoffed at such a spurious impulse purchase. Wednesday proved what a wise purchase it was.

The strap to the rear pouch on my turkey vest broke, rendering it useless for carrying a turkey decoy and gillie suit. It was also really annoying for the pouch cover to drag the ground at my heels. Thankfully, my sewing kit was in my truck console. After eating lunch at camp Wednesday, I mended the strap at a picnic table, and now it's back in business.

If you don't know how to sew, you should. It is a valuable skill when you need it.





The author used a sewing kit that he bought for $1 at the Petit Jean State Park gift shop to repair a strap on his turkey hunting vest Wednesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)





