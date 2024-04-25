Spring football dates set for NWA high school teams

Fayetteville will have a new offensive coordinator and a different starter at quarterback after the Bulldogs went undefeated for the first time in school history.

Former Nashville Scrappers Coach Mike Volarvich will take over as offensive coordinator at Fayetteville, which won the Class 7A state championship with a 13-0 record last season. Volarvich also has college coaching experience as an offensive coordinator at Henderson State.

Volarvich replaces Jay Wilkinson, who joined the coaching staff at Jenks, Okla.

"[Volarvich] has head coaching experience, and he was successful as an offensive coordinator in college," Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick said. "Schematically, our styles are similar and he'll be able get the ball into the hands of our playmakers."

Senior Garyt Odom is a transfer who'll compete to replace Drake Lindsey, an all-state quarterback who signed with Minnesota. Cruz Coatney and Dorian Bowers also will take snaps from center during spring practice at Fayetteville, which began on Tuesday and will conclude with a spring game at 6 p.m. May 17 at Harmon Field.

"Garyt comes from a football family," Dick said. "He's a hard worker and a great leader on and off the field."

Wide receiver Jaison DeLamar, who committed to University of Arkansas baseball Coach Dave Van Horn as a sophomore, returns after he led the Bulldogs with 89 receptions for 1,394 yards and 17 touchdowns. Linebacker Rhett Tidwell is back to lead a Fayetteville defense that factored greatly in the Bulldogs' march to War Memorial Stadium and the championship in Arkansas' largest classification.

"We're excited for spring football," Dick said. "We're happy to get rolling with this group for the next season, when we'll have a target on our back."

ROGERS

Looking for players

Rogers Coach Chad Harbison and his staff are facing an overhaul after leading the Mounties to a combined 26 wins the past three seasons.

Among the starters, quarterback Dane Williams signed with Harding, Jacob Jenkins signed with Arkansas Tech and Isaac Chapman signed with Ouachita Baptist for track and field.

"We got wiped out after losing nine senior starters on offense and seven on defense," Harbison said. "We've only got 13 guys who'll be seniors. We're going to be young, but we've got to find some players."

That process for Rogers will begin on May 7 and end when the Mounties hold their spring game at Whitey Smith Stadium beginning at 6 p.m. May 30.

The return of Jeff Regan is good news for Rogers, which went 8-4 following consecutive nine-win seasons. Regan, who was selected Newcomer of the Year by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette as a sophomore last year, showcased his versatility when he returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, scored two rushing touchdowns and completed a 45-yard touchdown pass in a 63-21 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.

"We're going to put Jeff in multiple positions," Harbison said. "He'll play some in the slot and some at quarterback. We've got to get the ball in his hands because he's a dynamic little dude."

Defensively, Rogers is excited about rising junior Braxton Lindsey, an outside linebacker who is already receiving recruiting interesting from Arkansas State and others. Nesto Gonzales is back at defensive end while Cam Cunningham returns at cornerback for the Mounties.

SILOAM SPRINGS

Fresh start

So, how does a coach go about rebuilding a program that's lost 27 consecutive games?

That's the immense challenge facing Doug Loughridge, who gave up his job as athletic director at Alma to take over as head football coach at Siloam Springs.

"I'm excited about it," said Loughridge, who previously coached and continued winning traditions in football at Charleston and Alma. "This is a different type of challenge, but I love the challenge."

Loughridge said he expects more than 80 players to show up when spring football practice begins May 1 at Siloam Springs. The Panthers will conclude the drills with a spring game at 5:30 p.m May 21.

Loughridge will have some experienced players to work with from a team that finished 0-10 last season. Rising seniors Dane Marlatt and Gio Flores will compete for the starting job at quarterback. Mason Short returns at running back. Jack O'Brien is back to help lead the defense.

"I couldn't be any happier with the kids we're working with," Loughridge said. "Nobody in the state is giving us much of a chance. But there's something going on in that fieldhouse and it's special. Keep an eye on it."

Loughridge will make his Siloam Springs coaching debut when the Panthers open the season against Rogers Heritage.

ELKINS

Stars gone

Finding replacements for all-state players at quarterback and running back are major priorities for Elkins heading into next season.

Elkins experienced unprecedented success behind Dizzy Dean, a three-year starter who threw for 3,099 yards and 41 touchdowns as a senior. He signed with the University of Central Missouri. Da'Shawn Chairs signed with Harding University after he ran for 1,740 yards and 35 touchdowns as a senior.

Elkins lost leading receiver John Townsend, who signed with Arkansas Tech. But Elkins' program has risen rapidly under Coach Zach Watson and new stars are expected to emerge for the Elks, who finished 13-1 last year with playoff wins over Clinton, Monticello and Central Arkansas Christian before falling to Harding Academy in the semifinals of the Class 4A state playoffs.

"We'll start spring practice on April 29, weather permitting," Watson said. "We like to go three days a week with some breaks in order to get 10 really good practices in."

Landon Neal has an opportunity to take over at quarterback after leading the Elks in sacks last season as a starter at outside linebacker. Ben Napier, who got some varsity playing time as a sophomore last year, will also take snaps at quarterback.

"We like them both," Watson said. "Landon and Ben are over 6-2 and 190 pounds, and I think they'll be able to do a little more damage with their ability to run than what we've had in the past."

Ja'Quae Walden also returns after flashing his skills at running back for the Elks. Connor Hamm will also figure at the running back position.

"Ja'Quae had 18 carries last year and seven of them went for touchdowns," Watson said. "So, he has a good chance to be our running back."

Receivers Landon Martin and James Townsend are back, while Owen Baublits (6-2, 260) returns as a force along the defensive line for the Elks.

GENTRY

Clark guides

Gentry expects a smooth transition after former assistant Tyler Clark was promoted to replace Justin Bigham, who is now the head coach at Beebe. Gentry finished 5-6 last year after losing to eventual state champion Harding Academy in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

"It's going to be a smooth transition because I already have a relationship with these guys," said Clark, who spent two years as offensive coordinator for the Pioneers. "We'll still run a Spread offense, but there's going to be some differences in scheme and terminology. So, there'll be a learning curve that comes with it."

Clark will have some proven athletes to work, starting with quarterback Talan Williams, who threw for over 1,900 yards as a sophomore, and Caydon Koons, who rushed for over 1,000 yards as a junior. Williams is already being recruited by Arkansas State and others after his performance last season.

"Talan's biggest asset is how smart he is," Clark said. "He's also got the talent and the work ethic that comes with it. He's going to have some input on what we're going to do on offense."