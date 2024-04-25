GOLF

UA women second seed at Vegas regional

The No. 8 University of Arkansas women's team was selected as the No. 2 seed for the NCAA Las Vegas Regional on Wednesday by the selection committee as announced on the Golf Channel.

Coach Shauna Taylor's Razorbacks will tee off May 6 at Spanish Trail Country Club, a course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., with UNLV serving as host. The course features 27 holes, broken into the Canyon, Lakes and Sunrise nines.

No. 4 UCLA will play as the top seed, followed by Arkansas, Arizona, Florida State, California and Purdue as the top six seeds.

The rest of the field consists of Baylor, Oklahoma, Colorado State and automatic qualifiers Kent State, Xavier and Dartmouth, the champions of the Mid-American Conference, the Big East and The Ivy League, respectively.

UALR, the winner of the Ohio Valley Conference title, will compete as the 12th seed at the NCAA Bryan (Texas) Regional at the Traditions Club. It is the Trojans' first NCAA selection.

LSU is the top seed. Others at the regional are host Texas A&M, Clemson, Vanderbilt, SMU, Ohio State, Maryland, Iowa State, Texas State, Sam Houston State and Scared Heart.

The top five teams at each of the six 54-hole regionals will comprise the 30-team field that will compete at the NCAA Championships on May 17-22 at Carlsbad, Calif.

Red Wolves advance to today's Sun Belt semifinals

Thomas Schmidt claimed runner-up honors and Arkansas State won the stroke play portion at the Sun Belt Conference Men's Championship for the first time in program history Wednesday at Annandale Golf Club in Madison, Miss..

Schmidt tied for first place with South Alabama's Hugo Thyr after both players shot a at 4-under 212. Thyr defeated Schmidt on the third hole of a sudden death playoff to earn the medalist title.

ASU advanced to the tournament semifinals for the fourth time since the league has used a match play format. The Red Wolves shot 2-over 290 on Wednesday for a 5-under par 859 total, 11 strokes better than second-place Louisiana-Monroe.

The Red Wolves will be the top seed and play Texas State (13 over), the fourth seed, in thir morning's semifinals. Louisiana-Monroe (6 over) will be the second seed and take on third-seeded Marshall (13 over). The semifinal winners will meet in the final this afternoon.

Trojans fall in OVC semifinals

The UALR men's team lost to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 3-2 at the the Ohio Valley Conference Championships on Wednesday in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

The Trojans' Rhett South took a 3-and-2 win over T.J. Baker, and UALR's Archie Smith defeated Anthony Ruthey 5 and 4. But UALR's Jansen Smith (1 up), Mangus Lomholt (1 up) and Matteo Cristoni (2 and 1) each lost their respective matches as the Trojans were eliminated.

Tennessee Tech won 3-2 over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in the afternoon to claim the conference title.

BASKETBALL

Razorbacks sign women's juco star

Arkansas women's Coach Mike Neighbors and staff have signed one of the top junior college prospects in the nation.

Forward Vera Ojenuwa, 6-4, of Barton (Kan.) Community College, started 27 of 30 games and averaged 13.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as a freshman this season. She shot 47.8% from the field and 75.5% from the free-throw line. Her 311 rebounds were eighth-most in school history.

She recently made an official visit to Fayetteville. She also officially visited Georgia and canceled a visit to South Florida.

A native of Lagos, Nigeria, Ojenuwa was named the NJCAA Women's Basketball Division I Player of the Week on Jan. 31 after leading the Cougars to two victories and hitting 20 of 35 shots from the floor while averaging 25.5 points and 20.5 rebounds.

Her career highs of 28 points and 23 rebounds came in a win over Pratt Community College on Jan. 27. Her 19 defensive rebounds in the game were a school record.

Report: Arkansas' Spencer to enter portal

University of Arkansas women's basketball guard Samara Spencer is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Talia Goodman of The Next first reported Spencer's transfer intentions Wednesday.

Spencer -- who was the SEC freshman of the year in 2022 -- is the third starter from this season's Arkansas team to transfer, joining Taliah Scott (Auburn) and Saylor Poffenbarger (Maryland).

The 5-7 guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., averaged 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a junior this season. She ranks 16th on Arkansas' career scoring leaderboard with 1,368 points over her first three seasons.

Spencer was the first Arkansas player to win SEC freshman of the year since 2009, when C'eira Ricketts won the award.

Spencer's junior season was headlined by a 31-point, 14-rebound performance in a victory at Alabama.

With her reported departure, 6-4 forward Maryam Dauda is the Razorbacks' lone returning starter for the 2024-25 season.

Arkansas has added 5-7 transfer guard Izzy Higginbottom (Arkansas State) from the portal.

5-star lists Arkansas among top options

Class of 2025 5-star prospect Will Riley has narrowed his list of potential destinations to five options, according to Joe Tipton of On3.com.

Riley, 6-8, 180 pounds, of The Phelps School in Malvern, Pa., will look at Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona and Kentucky for his college options and will also consider the National Basketball League, Tipton reported.

Tipton also said Riley, a Canada native, is planning to visit Alabama and Kentucky in the near future.

Playing for UPLAY Canada during the two Nike EYBL April sessions of last year, Riley averaged about 21.5 points per game.

On3.com rates him the No. 2 small forward and the No. 9 overall recruit in the nation in his class. He's rated a 4-star recruit by the three other recruiting services.