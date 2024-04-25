Suspect arrested in April 18 fatal shooting in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a man charged in an April 18 homicide on Locust Street, a Thursday news release states.

Detectives investigating the shooting death of Deonte Lambert, 29, of North Little Rock in the 1700 block of Locust Street, identified Roderick Fondren, 28, as a suspect, the release states.

After Fondren was arrested on unrelated charges Wednesday, detectives questioned him and later charged him with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Detectives expect to make additional arrests in the case, the release states.

Fondren was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Thursday with no bond listed, an online inmate roster showed.