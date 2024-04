This week’s professional golf tournaments

This week's professional events

All times Central

PGA TOUR

EVENT Zurich Classic

SITE Avondale, La.

SCHEDULE Thursday-Sunday

COURSE TPC Louisiana (Par 72, 7,425 yards)

PURSE $8.9 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.286 million for each player

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Davis Riley and Nick Hardy

ARKANSANS ENTERED Nicolas Echavarria (paired with Max Greyserman), Taylor Moore (paired with Matt NeSmith)

TV Golf Channel, Thursday-Friday 2:30-5:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday noon-2 p.m. CBS, Saturday-Sunday 2-5 p.m.

LIV GOLF

EVENT LIV Golf-Adelaide

SITE Adelaide, Australia

SCHEDULE Thursday-Sunday

COURSE The Grange Golf Course (Par 72, 6,946 yards)

PURSE $20 million

WINNER'S SHARE $4 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Talor Gooch

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV/STREAMING CW Network app, Thursday-Saturday 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.; CW Network, Saturday-Sunday noon-5 p.m. (tape delay)

DP WORLD TOUR/JAPAN TOUR

EVENT ISPS Handa Championship

SITE Gotemba, Japan

SCHEDULE Thursday-Sunday (event began Wednesday)

COURSE Taiheiyo Club (Par 70, 7,262 yards)

PURSE $2.25 million

WINNER'S SHARE $375,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Lucas Herbert

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, Thursday-Friday 10 p.m.-4 a.m.; Saturday-Sunday 10 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT LA Championship

SITE Los Angeles

SCHEDULE Thursday-Sunday

COURSE Wilshire Country Club (Par 71, 6,258 yards)

PURSE $3.7 million

WINNER"S SHARE $562,500

DEFENDING CHAMPION Hannah Green

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez

TV Golf Channel, Thursday-Friday 5:30-8:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 5-8 p.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Veritex Bank Championship

SITE Arlington, Texas

SCHEDULE Thursday-Sunday

COURSE Texas Rangers Golf Course (Par 71, 7,010 yards)

PURSE $1 million

WINNER'S SHARE $180,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Spencer Levin

ARKANSANS ENTERED Matt Atkins, Alvaro Ortiz, Tag Ridings

TV None

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Mitsubishi Electric Championship

SITE Duluth, Ga.

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE TPC Sugarloaf (Par 72, 7,179 yards)

PURSE $2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $300,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Stephen Ames

ARKANSANS ENTERED Glen Day, Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, Friday 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 2-5 p.m.