Trout first to 10, but Baltimore collects the win

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson continued his hot streak at the plate Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels.

The shortstop's biggest play, though, was defensively when he tagged out Jo Adell at second base after a great throw by catcher James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) for the final out as the Orioles held on for a 6-5 victory.

Adell drew a walk with two outs, but was caught stealing as he tried to get into scoring position as the potential tying run after the Angels trailed 6-0 going into the bottom of the sixth. Mike Trout started Los Angeles' rally by becoming the first player in the majors to reach 10 home runs this season.

"I felt like I got a good tag on him. It was really close," said Henderson, who had three hits and drove in three runs. "We're very fortunate that they called it out on the field."

The call stood after a lengthy replay review. Major League Baseball said in a statement the replay official could not definitively determine that Adell touched second base before Henderson applied the tag

Angels Manager Ron Washington and Adell both thought it should have been overturned.

"The guy on the mound [Craig Kimbrell] was slow. The opportunity was there and we took it," Washington said. "From all replays we saw, it looked like he was safe but we don't make the call."

Kimbrell gave up a run in the ninth, but held on to pick up his seventh save of the season. It was also the 424th of his career, tied with John Franco for sixth on the all-time list.

Henderson is 9 of 20 in the last five games. The shortstop, last year's unanimous choice for AL Rookie of the Year, homered for the second consecutive game when he led off the third with a drive off Tyler Anderson (2-3). It was Henderson's eighth of the season, which is second in the American League.

Adley Rutschman had his 12th multihit game of the year with two hits and an RBI.

Batting leadoff for the second consecutive day, Trout got the Angels on the board with a shot down the left-field line off Dean Kremer (1-2) in the sixth.

RANGERS 5, MARINERS 1 Adolis Garcia and Evan Carter hit Texas' first back-to-back home runs this season in the fourth inning and the Rangers beat Seattle.

RAYS 7, TIGERS 5 Curtis Mead hit his first home run of the season and Tampa Bay beat Detroit to avoid a three-game sweep.

RED SOX 8, GUARDIANS 0 Connor Wong homered twice and Rafael Devers connected for a home run in his return to Boston's lineup, sending the banged-up Red Sox to a win over Cleveland.

ROYALS 3, BLUE JAYS 2 Alec Marsh and four relievers combined for a six-hitter as Kansas City beat Toronto. Maikel Garcia and Salvador Perez each had two hits and an RBI for Kansas City.

TWINS 6, WHITE SOX 3 Willi Castro hit a 3-run home run on his 27th birthday and Joe Ryan pitched six innings for his first win of the year as Minnesota beat Chicago.

YANKEES 7, ATHLETICS 3 Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run in the first inning to help New York beat Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 4, MARLINS 3 (10) Michael Harris II's double in the 10th inning gave Atlanta a three-game sweep of Miami.

BREWERS 3, PIRATES 2 William Contreras had three hits and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

DODGERS 11, NATIONALS 2 Shohei Ohtani had three doubles, rookie Landon Knack got his first victory and Los Angeles routed Washington. The Dodgers had a season-high 20 hits.

METS 8, GIANTS 2 Francisco Lindor hit a pair of two-run home runs and New York avoided a three-game sweep with a win over San Francisco.

PADRES 5, ROCKIES 2 Xander Bogaerts had three hits, Matt Waldron gave up one run in six innings and San Diego beat Colorado.

REDS 7, PHILLIES 4 Santiago Espinal had three RBI and Cincinnati defeated Philadelphia.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 4, ASTROS 3 Dansby Swanson hit a three-run home run during Chicago's four-run first inning and the short-handed Cubs beat Houston.

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, right, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run that also scored Brandon Nimmo (9) against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, left, celebrates with Harrison Bader after the Mets defeated the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



New York Mets' Tyrone Taylor, right, hits a two-run double in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman throws to first base on a single hit by New York Mets' Francisco Lindor during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



San Francisco Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald, right, is congratulated by third base coach Matt Williams (9) after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

