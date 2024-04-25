Tulsa downs Northwest Arkansas

Drillers 6, Naturals 3

Austin Gauthier and Jose Ramos each hit solo homers in the bottom of the fifth inning to lead Tulsa past Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Dillan Shrum tied the game 3-3 with a two-run home run in the top of the fourth, but Gauthier gave Tulsa the lead for good with his home run off Naturals reliever Jacob Wallace (0-2). Gauthier went 3 for 3 and scored three runs for the Drillers.

Shrum accounted for two of Northwest Arkansas' three hits, both home runs, and drove in all three runs.

The series continues tonight at 7 in Tulsa as Chandler Champlain (0-1) starts on the mound for the Naturals against Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (1-1).