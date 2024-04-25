Turkeys frustrating state hunters





I've never heard wild turkeys described as "low energy" before, but that's about right.

After hunting hard the first two days of the season, my efforts were sporadic until Friday at my usual spot in northern Grant County. A long walk at dawn brought me to the place I call St. Tom's Cathedral. The habitat is well past prime, and I haven't heard or seen a gobbler there since 2019.

It pains me to realize that the last turkey I killed was in 2021. I was busy writing a book, "St. Tom's Cathedral, A Turkey Hunter's Quest for His Best," for much of 2020-21. That's like turkey hunting every day for two years. When the 2022 season opened, I was fed up with it. I scarcely hunted in 2023, too, but the fire returned this year.

The requisite visit to the cathedral was inspirational, but also depressing. It will never be what it was again in my lifetime. And yet I spooked a hen off her nest as I walked in. Overgrown with shrubs and brambles, it is ideal nesting habitat. May it produce lots of poults before the landowner clearcuts it in a couple of years.

I walked east to a road that borders a large cutover. Before it was logged, those woods were full of turkeys. I stopped to look and listen at a spot where one of my best hunts occurred nearly 10 years ago. From the far side of the cutover I heard a turkey fly off its roost at 9:03 a.m. A second turkey flew down about eight minutes later. That is really late, and I wondered why.

A vehicle approached on the gravel road. Not wanting to be seen and give away a hunting spot, I lay flat on the ground about three rows deep in the pines. A truck stopped directly in front of me. A man fully dressed in camo got out, put on a set of Walker's Game Ears, and walked right to me. He nearly had a heart attack when I sat up.

He is a friend and I was glad to see him. We pumped each other for information about having seen or heard turkeys, knowing full well we were both lying.

After a long walk across a different cutover, I took what I intended to be a shortcut through a young thicket. About 100 yards in, I encountered a vast underthicket of saw briars. They were head high and virtually impenetrable. I followed game trails where I could, but sometimes my only choice was to wade through them using my folding chair as a plow.

I had no idea where I was. That's not to say I was lost. A straight path any direction from any part of the lease will take you to a road, but things get complicated if you start walking in circles. It's a natural thing to do, and that's how people get disoriented.

That's why you need a compass. It will keep you moving straight, but it also demonstrates how easy it is to get off course.

I tried to maintain a southwest bearing to get to the road, but I veered to avoid one obstacle and then again to avoid another obstacle. At times, I got so turned around that I had to will myself to trust my compass.

Eventually I exited the saw briar thicket. The woods opened, and I chanced into a gorgeous hardwood bottom that I did not know existed. Turkey sign was everywhere, primarily in the form of scratchings. I dropped a "pin" on my phone so I could find it again.

With my clothes and flesh shredded from briars, I finally reached the correct road. I was almost one mile off course.

I was back in the hardwoods Monday. A tom gobbled off the roost, and we had a raucous conversation for about 20 minutes. He gobbled at least 30 times. He got close, and I shouldered my gun to close the deal.

Apparently the tom couldn't figure out how to get through the thicket. He gobbled four times from a different direction, and then he went silent. I quit at 10 am. As I neared an opening walking out, a turkey flushed like a pheasant and flew over a cutover. The leaves in that spot were disturbed, and there were marks in the dirt that appeared to have been cut by the wingtips of a strutting gobbler. That was the clue I needed to complete the puzzle. That's where I would hunt Tuesday.

I camped at the lease. Alan Thomas woke me at 5:45 a.m., with coffee and a fast food breakfast sandwich. We hunted together and set up in spots that gave us wide shooting arcs over the entire bottom. A turkey hen passed through, but we did not hear a gobble. I hunted until 4 p.m., without a hint of encouragement.

Again I camped out Tuesday night. Thomas and I enjoyed breakfast on Wednesday and then split up. I went to the strut site. Thomas went elsewhere. Again, despite making every sound I knew to make in every volume and pitch, we heard nor saw no sign of a gobbler.

As is our custom, Mike Stanley of Highland and I spent part of the morning sharing notes via text message. I fretted that the bird I flushed Monday was a gobbler and that I had relocated him.

"I thought it was a hen at the time, but now my anxieties have gotten involved," I wrote.

"I'm about to get anxious myself," Stanley replied. "Phillip [Pickett] just texted and said 'It's over bro. Season is done.' He's normally fairly optimistic, but he is discouraged big time.

"We've got to hang tough," Stanley continued. "Late season birds are callable and killable when we can strike them."

It is 9:50 a.m. Wednesday as I write the last paragraph of this story. I have tried everything and not heard a peep. That's why I am writing on my phone. With my gloves off and my camo mask down. A gobbler is most likely to appear when you least expect him and when you are least prepared to deal with him.

It's a taunt, but the taunt goes unchallenged.





The author’s turkey hunting kit contains plenty of camo garments and a wide assortment of callers to attract a gobbler’s attention. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)





