Two finalists named for president of Southern Arkansas University

Southern Arkansas University named two finalists on Thursday in its presidential search.

They are:

Bruno Hicks, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Dalton State College, a public institution that is part of the University System of Georgia.

Phillip Wilson, chancellor at the University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain, a public community college that is part of the University of Arkansas System.

Each finalist will spend two days at Southern Arkansas University, a 5,127-student four-year campus in Magnolia, and 939-student Southern Arkansas Tech in Camden, for public forums and interviews, according to a news release from the presidential search committee. Details will be posted on the presidential search webpage.

Before joining Dalton State in 2020, Hicks was the founding dean of the school of education from 2016-2020 in Fitchburg, Mass. He spent 18 years as a professor of education and environmental studies at the University of Maine at Fort Kent, including 12 years as education department chairman. Dalton State has about 5,000 students.

Hicks has an Ed.D. in science/STEM education from the University of Maine, a Master of Science in environmental education, experiential education and field studies program development from Lesley College; and Bachelor of Science degrees in biology and environmental studies from the University of Maine at Fort Kent.

Wilson has worked at UA Rich Mountain since 1999. He started as an instructor of computer systems and continues to teach business courses.

From 2006-2011, Wilson was vice president for student services. Wilson has also worked in computer services, tech prep and career services during his time at Rich Mountain. The two-year community college has 719 students.

Wilson has a doctorate in higher education and an MBA from the University of Arkansas. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Hendrix College. Wilson also completed a graduate finance certificate at Southern Methodist University and an Associate of Applied Science in general technology at UA Rich Mountain.

SAU's Board of Trustees is looking for a replacement for Trey Berry, who left SAU to lead Henderson State University, a public institution in Arkadelphia, in January.