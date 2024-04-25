Two killed, two hurt in Springdale shooting





SPRINGDALE -- Two people are dead and two others injured after an overnight shooting in Springdale, according to police.

The shooting happened at 4401 S. Thompson St. near the intersection of Shady Grove Road about 10:50 p.m., according to a news release.

When police arrived, they found one man dead. Two people were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A woman died of her injuries.

The fourth person had minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the general public.

The investigation is continuing, according to police.



