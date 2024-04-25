UA men fade late, open in 6th at SECs

A hot start for the No. 11 University of Arkansas men's golf team faded into lost strokes later in the round as the Razorbacks shot a 1-under 279 in the first round of the SEC Championships on Wednesday at Sea Island, Ga.

The Razorbacks are tied for sixth place with No. 15 Florida, two strokes ahead of the cut line for match play.

The 14 SEC teams will compete in three rounds of stroke play through Friday before medalist honors will be awarded and the top eight teams seeded for match play.

Teeing off on No. 10, the Razorbacks were tied for the lead with No. 2 Vanderbilt at 7 under before the front nine on the windy 7,005-yard Seaside Course bit back.

Senior Jacob Skov Olesen led the Razorbacks with a 2-under round of 68 that featured three birdies and one bogey. He is tied for eighth.

Vanderbilt opened with an 11 under to take a one-shot lead over No. 23 Georgia after 18 holes. No. 1 Auburn is in third place at 6 under, followed by No. 22 Texas A&M (4 under), No. 7 Tennessee (3 under), the Razorbacks and Gators in sixth and No. 5 Ole Miss (1 over) in eighth.

Arkansas senior Christian Castillo is tied for 18th after firing a 1-under 69 that included a run of four birdies in five holes on Nos. 1-5 before he bogeyed Nos. 6-8.

The Razorbacks' other counting scores were 71s by freshman Thomas Curry and junior Matthis Lefevre in the fourth and fifth spots. Curry had four birdies, all on the front nine, and five bogeys, while Lefevre carded a trio of birdies and four bogeys. The duo is tied for 35th place.

Arkansas senior John Driscoll eagled the par-5 15th and followed that with a birdie to sit at 3 under and near the lead before he gave it back on the front nine with a pair of double bogeys, the only ones for the Razorbacks on Wednesday. Driscoll wound up at 2 over and in a tie for 46th as the Razorbacks' non-counting score.