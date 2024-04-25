UAPB names Leak new women’s basketball coach





A new era of women’s basketball has arrived at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

UAPB announced former West Memphis High School coach Erica Leak will be the school’s new head women’s basketball coach Thursday.

“UAPB is the flagship of the Delta,” Leak said. “I am an Arkansas girl through and through. This is home for me, and it’s a perfect opportunity to start my college coaching career.”

Leak led the Lady Devils to the Class 5A state semifinals in 2023 as part of a 26-4 season. She takes over a UAPB team which finished fourth in the SWAC last season with a 17-15 record and reached the SWAC tournament semifinals.

Leak was the No. 1-ranked women’s basketball recruit in Arkansas coming out of Palestine-Wheatley High School. She played for Louisiana Tech before the WNBA’s Washington Mystics drafted her 19th overall in 2005, though she ultimately chose not to sign with the Mystics. She was also invited to try out for the U.S. Olympic team at one point.

Athletic director Chris Robinson said there were roughly 60 official applicants for the position, but the hiring committee’s decision was unanimous.

“In every level, she’s excelled,” Robinson said. “She has that fire. We put her through the fire in the interview process, and she responded and exceeded our expectations.”

She will face an immediate challenge in building a roster. The bulk of last year’s team entered the transfer portal following the season. Of note, guard Zaay Green transferred to Alabama, and Starr Jacobs transferred to Ole Miss.

Leak replaces Dawn Thornton, who left for the same position at Alabama A&M earlier this month. Thornton led the program to two of its best seasons ever, reaching the SWAC championship game two years ago and defeating Arkansas for the first time last season.

Leak said Thornton did a great job leading the program.

“I feel as though she’s passing the torch to me,” Leak said. “I know this is not track, but give me the baton. I’m ready to run, and I’m ready to win this race. I feel no pressure at all. I feel no pressure at all. Dawn supports me. She recruited a couple of my kids in high school, so we have a great relationship.”

Thornton’s top assistant, Nicole Mealing, had served as interim head coach following Thornton’s departure. Leak said she has her own coaching staff already in mind.



