2025 safety commits to UA

The University of Arkansas football program received its fifth verbal commitment for the 2025 class from safety Taijh Overton on Thursday.

Overton, 6-2, 180 pounds, of Mobile (Ala.) Williamson, also had scholarship offers from Florida State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Central Florida and others before choosing the Razorbacks.

He visited Fayetteville on March 9 and plans to make an official visit June 21-23.

Overton had 116 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 19 pass breakups, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble as a junior. He had 118 tackles, 3 interceptions, 19 pass breakups, 2 recovered fumbles and 2 forced fumbles as a sophomore.

Rivals and 247Sports rate Overton as a 3-star prospect. On3.com and ESPN have yet to rate him.

He was recruited by Razorbacks special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, who recruits his home state of Alabama, and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.

Overton is the first defensive back in Arkansas' 2025 class.



