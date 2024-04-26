Arkansas State University announces new director for the Office of Title IX and Institutional Equity.

Arkansas State University announced on Thursday that Tiffany N. Mosley will be the next director of the Office of Title IX and Institutional Equity.

Mosley, who will begin her new role on May 1, will replace Perdeta Bush, who has run that office since 2021.

Bush has accepted a position at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Mosley, who has worked at A-State for 14 years, is associate director of licensure and innovative technology coordinator in the College of Education and Behavioral Science.

She has a bachelor's degree in sociology in 2009 and a master's degree in college student personnel services in 2014.

Currently, she is pursuing a doctoral degree in educational leadership.

The Office of Title IX and Institutional Equity oversees the university's compliance efforts with state and federal laws on Title IX, Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity.

It also gets involved with campuswide initiatives aimed at creating a diverse, welcoming and equitable campus.

The office provides advice on policies, programs and services to achieve affirmative action goals and enhance the culture of the campus community; oversees the prevention, reporting, investigation and remedy of sexual discrimination -- including harassment, assault and violence -- and nondiscrimination on campus.

The staff delivers educational programs, support activities and programs for students, faculty and staff on the issues of sexual discrimination, equity, diversity and affirmative action.