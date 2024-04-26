The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 25, 2024

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-23-630. Darren Taylor v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed. Baker, J., concurs.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-23-400. Zachary Nicholas Ryan Harlan v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Baker, J., concurs.