Arkansas to open series at Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE -- Four consecutive series victories against ranked opponents that came down to rubber games has the No. 13 University of Arkansas softball team playing with a lot of confidence heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

The Razorbacks will need that confidence this weekend on the road at No. 7 LSU, which is 25-4 at home this season.

The Tigers (35-11, 11-10 SEC) won their first 24 games of the season but have gone 11-11 since the hot start. They enter Friday's 6 p.m. series opener having lost three of their past four games after a 9-4 loss against Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday.

"They have a strong pitching staff and they have a strong offense," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "LSU is a tough place to play. Beth [Torina] does a great job, so it's going to be a huge challenge."

Arkansas (32-12, 11-7) is coming off home series victory against Alabama, which followed a pattern of winning the first and third games of each of the past four series. Heading into the weekend, the Razorbacks are fourth in the SEC standings behind Tennessee, Texas A&M and Florida.

Arkansas pitcher Morgan Leinstock earned her second SEC pitcher of the week honor after a dominating weekend against Alabama. Leinstock did not allow an earned run over 14 innings, highlighted by a 9-inning, 1-0 win in the series opener.

Following Friday's game, Arkansas and LSU are scheduled to square off at 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Tigers have been hit-and-miss in the second half of the season after starting 24-0. They have swept SEC series against Texas A&M and Kentucky, but have dropped five series, including to last-place Ole Miss. The Rebels have won three SEC games, and two came in that series against LSU.

But the Tigers' resume includes a win against No. 1 Texas and the sweep of Texas A&M. As of Thursday, they are ranked No. 3 nationally in RPI.

Torina is in her 13th season as the Tigers' coach. She has led the program to four College World Series appearances, the last being in 2017. Torina has recorded two 50-win seasons and six 40-win seasons. Last season the Tigers were 42-17.

Arkansas has won three series in a row against the Tigers, but they did not play last season.

The Tigers has a .304 team batting average, which ranks fourth in the conference. The pitching staff is also impressive with two pitchers who have 10 or more wins.

"I look at their year as not necessarily a reflection of LSU as a team, but more so as the sport," Deifel said. "I just think that the sport continues to get stronger. Any day it's hard to win at all. I think they had that really strong stretch at the beginning of the year and they had some really big games against some really top opponents.

"A lot of the games that they've dropped have been really close. They're in every game, their pitching keeps them in every game. Their offense is never out of the game."

The Tigers' lineup is led by outfielder Ciara Briggs, who is batting .348 with 54 hits and 11 stolen bases. The senior is a two-time Rawlings Gold Glove winner and a two-time All-SEC defensive team selection.

Taylor Pleasants, a senior shortstop, is a two-time All-SEC performer and was the SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2021. She is batting just .278 after hitting .346 last season, but she has 7 home runs and a team-high 36 RBI.

McKenzie Redoutey is another former All-SEC defensive team selection. She is batting .346 with 44 hits, and senior outfielder/catcher Ali Newland is batting .329 with a team-high 8 homers and 34 RBI. Raeleen Gutierrez has 6 homers and 34 RBI.

"They have a really good balance of power and table-setters," Deifel said. "They put pressure on the defense [and] they are aggressive on the bases. They are a very complete offense."

Both Sydney Berzon and Raelin Chaffin have posted double-digits in wins this season.

Berzon is the staff ace with a 15-6 record and a 1.97 ERA. Over 142 innings, the sophomore right-hander has issued 30 walks and 140 strikeouts. Last season, Berzon was a second-team All-SEC selection and was the program's first NFCA freshman All-American since 2015.

Chaffin is 10-4 with a 3.00 ERA. The junior right-hander has pitched 72 1/3 innings with 64 strikeouts. As a sophomore last season, Chaffin was 6-1 with a 2.74 ERA.

Kelley Lynch pulls double-duty as both a right-handed pitcher and a utility player. She threw a no-hitter against Auburn earlier this season.

Lynch is 6-1 with a 2.61 ERA over 75 innings. As a hitter, the Washington transfer is batting .207 with 5 doubles and 14 RBI.

"They are really strong. Pitching has been a consistent strength for them for years now," Deifel said. "They have a pitching staff that is incredibly strong."