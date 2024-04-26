Ball of confusion

By coincidence, the same day in February the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette published an article about the military's recruitment crisis, my family arrived at a Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS). Five weeks before, I wouldn't have thought this possible.

From the disastrous Afghanistan exit, to the military academies' embrace of left-wing dogma, to the armed services' self-immolating embrace of the most extreme covid policies, our country's military leadership doesn't impress. Sometime in late 2021, I stopped encouraging my son to consider military service, as I had regularly done when he was younger.

But a rare opportunity arose. The Navy's nuclear program is difficult to get into and difficult to succeed in. My son's scores on various tests indicated the high possibility of success. Where his stint as a high school kid in university classrooms led him to conclude that colleges are unserious places, the nuclear program looked very serious. Where most of those college classes were unchallenging, the nuclear program is very challenging. Where university is costly, the nuclear program would pay him. It seemed like a great deal.

Six days after his 18th birthday, we arrived at MEPS.

At the outset, I told my son that he should think of MEPS as a soft introduction to boot camp. I had no illusions of it being a nice experience. I assumed it would be akin to a day at an urban DMV--almost impossible to leave feeling good, but at least satisfied that something got done. Given the challenges the military has had with recruiting, we didn't anticipate 36 hours of muddle and antagonism.

The first interaction at MEPS came in the form of an armed guard who cut us off at the front entrance and, in a 40-second exchange, told us two things about military testing that we knew were wrong. And then he cast aspersions on military recruiters--the people who make his job possible. (For the record, the recruiters we worked with in northwest Arkansas were excellent.)

The doors my wife and I weren't allowed to walk through were festooned with "warning" notices. Our son went in, and there was confusion over whether he could or couldn't take a certain test.

Next came a MEPS video at a designated hotel. It showed Navy personnel in uniforms they haven't worn since 2019. The video said that family and friends would be able to gather inside MEPS to watch recruits swear in. But we knew this wasn't true. In covid days, MEPS locked out anyone but recruits. The covid panic passed, but the policy held. Yet the video said the opposite.

At a couple of points the next day, our son called us from inside the MEPS citadel to update us and seek help wading through the confusion piling up around him. One person asserted he needed a certain waiver; another said he didn't. One said the enlistment bonus was this amount; another cited a different figure. He got a phone call out of the blue asking if he was interested in being an officer. One counselor he spoke with was unable to answer his questions. Some of what this person did say was contradicted later by someone else.

The unforgivable thing was MEPS' refusal to allow a kid who still hadn't graduated from high school to involve his parents in a life-altering decision. At one point, when he was trying to give us an update over the phone, an Army officer barked at him--I heard it--to hang up. We weren't helicopter-parenting. We only wanted to help a kid think through the most consequential decision of his life thus far.

Only when it became clear that an angry dad was loose in the parking lot did someone come out to inform us of what had already happened--of what my son had signed under pressure. The man said it wasn't a big deal since it could all be undone, which directly contradicted what we had been told a week before.

My son said, "They really don't make you feel good about your decision. That was so confusing."

How can the Defense Department be so clueless? With the exceptions of the Marine Corps and Space Force, the military has lacked tens of thousands of recruits. As of now, the Army and Air Force appear to be on track to meet their goals, though it's not sure. Navy recruiting still lags.

It seems obvious that if you want people to walk through a door, it's unwise to respond with confusion and abuse when they take a first step. You can't act like a kid who is barely 18, still in high school and still a civilian, is your bureaucratic property.

There are a lot of reasons the U.S. military has been short on recruits. It's strange that, when a very young, highly qualified candidate came along, he got treated like a thrift-shop toy; he had an experience that, a couple of months later, still makes us shake our heads.

Boot camp is boot camp, and everyone who has served in the military knows how stupid its ways can be. But it seems foolish for this to be the very first thing kids who are still civilians experience.

Preston Jones is a Navy veteran and lives in Siloam Springs. He oversees the War & Life Project, which has recorded discussions with hundreds of combat veterans.