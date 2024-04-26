Beach Boys set tour show July 19 in El Dorado

The Beach Boys, as part of their "Endless Summer Gold" tour, will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 19 at First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Tickets $54-$129 -- are currently on sale at eldomad.com. VIP packages are available at www.thebeachboys.com and www.mikelove.com.

Co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love leads the band, which on this tour includes longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

The band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. The hits started with "Surfin'" in 1961 and include "Surfin' USA," "Surfer Girl," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "I Get Around," "California Girls," "Help Me Rhonda," "Barbara Ann," "Good Vibrations," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "Rock and Roll Music" and "Kokomo."