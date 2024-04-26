Body of drowning victim recovered from Greene County lake

Authorities on Wednesday recovered the body of a Greene County man who they said died after attempting to retrieve a loose boat at Lake Frierson.

Bryan Keith Slayton, 60, had launched his boat from a ramp at the lake when it began to drift away shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder. Slayton swam out to the boat and, upon reaching it, "began exhibiting distress and requiring assistance," the post states.

Authorities said he disappeared under the surface of the water before anyone could reach him.

Emergency responders found Slayton about an hour and a half later, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Greene County coroner's office, according to Snyder.