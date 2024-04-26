Calderon scores 3 goals in 4-0 win for Springdale over Rogers

SPRINGDALE -- Jonathan Calderon is on a roll for Springdale.

Calderon scored three goals to lead the Bulldogs to a 4-0 victory over Rogers on Thursday in 6A-West Conference soccer action at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium. Calderon had the only goal in a 1-0 win for Springdale at Fayetteville on Tuesday.

Springdale moved into first place in the 6A-West with one game remaining for the Bulldogs at Fort Smith Northside on Tuesday. Fayetteville and Rogers were both ahead of the Bulldogs (13-2-3, 5-0-2) in total points when the week began.

"I'm obviously really happy for the guys," Springdale Coach D.J. Beeler said. "Coming into the week, we understood how important it was because we can see the standings just like everybody else. They had focus, they were locked in, and we're sitting in a good position. But the job's not done."

No one was locked in more this week than Calderon, who totaled four goals in two games.

Calderon's first goal on Thursday came early after he scored with 4 minutes, 46 seconds left in the match on Tuesday at Fayetteville. Calderon gave Springdale a 1-0 lead over Rogers (10-7, 5-2) when he scored a goal with 28:22 left in the first half. He then scored on a free kick with 1:20 left to put Springdale ahead 2-0 at halftime.

Allen Maldanado put Springdale ahead 3-0 in the second half before Calderon completed the first hat trick of his varsity career with the fourth goal of the game.

"I want to thank my teammates for the hard work we've been doing," said Calderon, a senior forward. "It's paid off and now we're in first place. We've got to go in strong the next game and hope for the best."

Rogers' best scoring attempt came on a free kick with under 17 minutes left to play, but the attempt hit the crossbar and bounced away.

Calderon set up his first goal on Thursday after he caught up to a high bouncing ball toward the Rogers end. Calderon outmaneuvered two Rogers defenders for control of the ball then kicked it past Rogers goalkeeper Omar Peralta, who had come several yards out of the box.

Springdale was awarded a free kick late in the first half, and Calderon provided the Bulldogs with a two-goal advantage when he drilled the ball from 25 yards out past Mounties defenders and Peralta.

Rogers also entered Thursday's matchup with some momentum after beating Bentonville 3-1 on Tuesday. But Rogers couldn't get anything going against Springdale and goal-keepers Erick Rodriguez and Herman Ico, who finished out the shutout for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS

Rogers 2, Springdale 0

Lily Hulett and Cate Jackson each scored goals to lead Rogers (9-5-1, 5-2) past Springdale (1-9-2, 1-6).

Hulett scored on a diagonal kick from about 20 yards in the first half following a throw-in by the Mounties.

Jackson scored in the second half on a penalty kick.