Cane Hill picnic Sunday celebrates renaissance of community

Cane Hill might be one of Northwest Arkansas' best-kept secrets, agree two of the historic community's biggest fans. That's why they're hosting a picnic Sunday and inviting all their friends -- and hoping to meet lots of new ones.
"Cane
Picnic celebrates Cane Hill’s renaissance
Today at 1:00 a.m.
Cane Hill might be one of Northwest Arkansas' best-kept secrets, agree two of the historic community's biggest fans. That's why they're hosting a picnic Sunday and inviting all their friends -- and hoping to meet lots of new ones.
"Cane