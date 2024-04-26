Chaffee Crossing Food and Artisan Market opens May 18

Sherry Limbird (right) of Tulsa, Okla., and Kay Russell of Alma browse items for sale by vendor Silly Gilly Gumble and Co., Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Chaffee Crossing Farmers and Artisans Market in the Chaffee Crossing Historic District in Fort Smith. The theme of this monthâ€™s market was Americana Arkansas and featured live music performances and a hot dog eating contest, in addition to its usual offerings from more than 150 vendors. The market was supposed to take place every second Saturday of each month this summer, but inclement weather forced organizers to cancel in June and postpone this monthâ€™s event from its original host date of July 8. The next ones will be Aug. 12 (dog days of summer), Sept. 9 (rockinâ€™ good time) and Oct. 14 (Oktoberfest). Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

