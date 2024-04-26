City of Bryant names Keith Cox as director of parks and recreation

Keith Cox, assistant director of the Bryant Parks and Recreation Department for seven years, has been appointed as the new director.

Cox has been the interim director of parks for the Saline County city since voters elected the former director, Chris Treat, as mayor in March.

"We have a great plan for the future of our parks and the right person leading the department to help make that plan a reality," Treat said.

Bryant, like several central Arkansas cities and counties, is involved in expanding its bike trails.

The project would create a connected trail linking Pulaski, Saline and Garland counties. Also, the city council has approved a series of renovation projects to upgrade individual parks in recent years.

The city, which is growing in population each year, now has more than 21,500 people.

Cox, 39, has multiple certifications through the National Recreation and Parks Association, a nationally accredited agency supporting parks and recreation agencies and professionals, and is a graduate of National Recreation and Parks Association Directors School.

Cox also serves on the board for the Arkansas Recreation and Parks Association.

He will earn $90,000 annually, a spokesperson said.