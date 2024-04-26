Embiid’s promise gives Philly hope

PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid vowed the 76ers were "going to win this series" against the Knicks.

With one of the finest postseason efforts of his career, Embiid became the third player to score 50 points against New York in the postseason and kept the hope of a Philadelphia series comeback very much alive.

Embiid scored 50 points, making all four three-point attempts and scoring 18 in a potential series-shifting third quarter on Thursday night to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 125-114 win in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Embiid boldly stated "we're going to win this series" after the 76ers dropped Game 2.

They at least have a shot now -- the Knicks lead the series 2-1 and Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

Embiid was 13 of 19 from the floor, made 19 of 21 free throws and hit five three-pointers.

Yes, 50 points on fewer than 20 shots. Embiid scored a franchise-best 70 points against San Antonio in January.

Last season's NBA MVP, Embiid finally turned the crowd -- which had a distinct New York flavor in South Philly -- into one rocking for the home team. The All-Star center played more like a sharpshooting guard in the third, when he saved the season.

The Sixers pecked away at a three-point halftime deficit when Embiid got hot. He hit one three-pointer and then two more -- the last two with assists from Tyrese Maxey -- that gave the Sixers an 82-72 lead. His fourth three-pointer pushed the lead to 98-85.

Not bad for a career 34% three-point shooter.

Maxey added two three-pointers in the quarter and the 76ers went a whopping 9 of 12 from beyond the arc for 43 points.

After getting punished in New York, the Sixers pushed back.

Embiid's bulky left knee brace helped sturdy the 7-footer after dealing with injuries all season. He mostly kept his cool and was in the mix on both ends of the court all game. Embiid had 17 points, three fouls and he even grabbed Mitchell Robinson and dragged him to the court in a first half where they again weren't good enough to look like a team that could beat the Knicks.

Embiid was whistled for a flagrant foul on the play.

The Knicks won the first two games in New York, highlighted by Donte DiVincenzo's go-ahead three-pointer with 13 seconds left in Game 2. Against the backdrop of two Villanova national championship banners they helped the program win, the trio of former Wildcats were largely stifled in Game 3.

Jalen Brunson did lead the Knicks with 39 points and 13 assists. Josh Hart -- whose spectacular three-point shooting in New York was an unexpected bonus for the Knicks -- scored 20 points but DiVincenzo had five.

They must felt at home inside a Sixers' arena that sounded more like Madison Square Garden as chants of "Let's Go Knicks!' echoed throughout the arena for a chunk of the game. John Starks wildly cheered them on from courtside.

The Sixers countered with Allen Iverson, who along with Embiid and Billy Cunningham are the only players in franchise history to hit 50 points in a playoff game.

But nostalgia didn't matter much between teams that played each other in a postseason series for the first time since 1989.

This one could be shaping up as one to remember.

Embiid was serenaded with "MVP! MVP!" chants as he stretched the lead from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

"Joel Embiid has been banned from the Empire State Building," was posted on the skyscraper's social media account.

Maxey finished with 25 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 15 points and showed no lingering effects following his reported involvement in a car crash after Game 2. Cam Payne hit 3 three-pointers and scored 11 points.

"I think Cam Payne was the MVP of the game," 76ers guard Kyle Lowry said.

Game 3 was played without any significant disputes with the officiating after the NBA said the referees missed several late calls in Game 2.

Embiid's 21 free-throw attempts were more than New York attempted the entire game; the Knicks made 13 of 19.

"I'll send my clips in like I do every game," Coach Tom Thibodeau said. "They'll say marginal contact. Then they'll say marginal contact on Embiid and he'll be at the line 21 times. That's just the way it works."

MAGIC 121,

CAVALIERS 83

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Paolo Banchero had 31 points and 14 rebounds, Jalen Suggs added 24 points and Orlando handed Cleveland the worst playoff loss in franchise history, to cut the Cavaliers' lead to 2-1 in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Franz Wagner finished with 16 points and eight assists for the Magic, who led by 43 points in the fourth quarter on the way to the third-largest margin of victory in a playoff game. They earned their first playoff victory since 2020 and the first on their home floor since April 26, 2011.

They can even the series with a victory at home Saturday afternoon.

Jarrett Allen had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers, who shot 39% from the floor and 23.5% from three-point range. Caris LeVert added 15 points and Donovan Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists.

The Cavs' previous worst playoff loss was a 36-point defeat against Washington on April 24, 2008.

Orlando never had a lead during the first two games in Cleveland but blew this one open in the third quarter. Mitchell, Allen, and Cleveland starters Evan Mobley and Max Strus were taken out of the game with 3:16 left in the period and the Cavaliers down 92-58.

After missing 10 of their first 11 shots and falling behind by seven, the Magic made 34 of their next 52 field-goal attempts and finished the game at 51.1% (47 for 92).

A three-pointer by Banchero with 5:27 left in the first quarter gave them their first lead of the series and they closed the period on a 13-0 run. Cole Anthony's three-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer, his first basket of the series, made it 31-21.

Banchero scored twice and Suggs and Jonathan Isaac hit three-pointers in a 10-0 run late in the first half that left Orlando with a 55-34 lead.

Banchero and Suggs took over the third quarter, combining for 21 of Orlando's first 27 points as the Magic stretched their lead to 88-56. Their only playoff victories larger than this one were by 47 over Boston in 1995, and Atlanta by 43 in 2010.

Mitchell, the dominant scorer in the first two game of the series, had one field goal until hitting a three-pointer with 2:15 left in the half. It was his only three-pointer of the game.

The Magic made one lineup change after losing the first two games by 14 and 10 points and shooting just 34.3%. Wendell Carter Jr. returned to the starting lineup at center after being replaced by Isaac in Games 1 and 2 and the regular-season finale.

Ashley Moyer-Gleich was part of the officiating crew for the game, her first NBA playoff assignment. Moyer-Gleich became the second woman to be part of a referee crew in the playoffs, joining Violet Palmer, who last worked a playoff game in 2012.

