Fayetteville School Board approves salary schedules, pay increases for 2024-25 school year

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School District's minimum salary for teachers is set to rise by $1,000 next school year.

The School Board on Thursday approved the 2024-25 salary schedules for certified and classified employees on separate 6-0 votes.

The starting salary for a district teacher with a bachelor's degree and no experience will rise from $52,000 to $53,000, according to the proposal, with the average salary for certified employees being $67,276. The increase for all certified steps is 1.8%, and the average increase plus the step is 3%, according to the plan.

For classified employees -- jobs such as custodians, food service workers and bus drivers -- the average increase plus the step is 3.1%, according to the plan.

Mickey McFetridge, finance director, and Greg Mones, executive director of fiscal and human resources, first presented the salary numbers at the March meeting.

McFetridge said Thursday nothing in the plans had changed since then.

NEW BOARD MEMBER

After working through the rest of the regular agenda, the board went into executive session to discuss the seven finalists to fill a vacancy on the board.

After a little over 90 minutes, board members returned to open session and voted 6-0 to choose Ivone Hudson, PTO president at Colbert Middle School, for the post.

Board President Nika Waitsman said all the candidates were outstanding and it was a very difficult decision.

"We were thrilled with the interest," Waitsman said.

Board members had interviewed candidates Thursday afternoon before their regular meeting.

The opening was created when Megan Tullock resigned at the March 28 meeting. Tullock, who served in an at-large position, was first elected to the board in 2016, then reelected in 2021.

Waitsman said the vacancy needed to be filled within 30 days of Tullock's resignation. The seat will then be up for election next year for anyone interested in filling the remainder of Tullock's term, which expires in 2026.

Hudson's first meeting will be next month.

The other finalists, according to the district:

Stephanie Adams, director of faculty development at the University of Arkansas.

Lincoln Keck, executive director of clinic operations at Washington Regional Medical Center.

Stacee Lambey-Nichols, owner/operator of Preferences Nursing, Consulting, Staffing and Training.

Nikki Ringler, operations director at Cobblestone Farms.

Chuck Robertson, an operations and sales leader with more than 20 years of experience who worked as a market sales manager for Lowe's Companies Inc.

Nicholas Ryburn, adult education director at Northwest Technical Institute.

School board member is a volunteer, unpaid position in Arkansas.

CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

The board voted 6-0 to approve an administrative recommendation that Modus Studio Architects and Nabholz Construction build a new junior high school at 3145 E. Joyce Blvd.

Building a junior high there in phase one is part of the district's plan to eventually move middle school boundary zones and alleviate crowding at McNair Middle School. The property covers just under 28 acres at the corner of Joyce Boulevard and Crossover Road.

Another component of that overall initiative is establishing feeder patterns that keep students together as they advance from elementary school, to middle school and on to junior high.

The board also unanimously approved administrators' recommendations for the following firms for work connected to the boundary zone-feeder pattern project:

Crafton Tull architecture, for construction of a junior high school in phase two of the project. It's only for design and land assessment at this time, according to information from the district.

Lewis Architects and Baldwin-Shell Construction Co., for additions that will help convert John L Colbert Middle School into a junior high.

Marlon Blackwell Architects, for the phase two renovations of the current Ramay Junior High School building. It's only for facility assessment and design at this time, according to the district.

Superintendent John Mulford said he hoped to have contracts for the projects next month.

In another item tied to the middle school-junior high feeder patterns to be established for the 2027-28 school year, the board voted 6-0 that the new facility to be built in phase two of the project be a junior high instead of a middle school.

Building a junior high in phase two -- and thus converting the current Woodland Junior High building into a middle school -- would ensure all three junior highs will be relatively new and similar in age, Mulford told the board.

In other business, the board unanimously approved:

A recommendation for Hight Jackson Associates and Nabholz to build a parking garage at Fayetteville High School.

Retaining national law firm Motley Rice to represent the district in a class action lawsuit that specifically focuses on the harmful effects of social media on youth, according to information provided by the district. The relief this suit seeks is to require abatement of the nuisance, an injunction against further actions that cause the nuisance, funding for preventive education and treatment and monetary damages, according to the district.

Fayetteville is the first district in Arkansas to join this national litigation, Mulford said.