FCC votes to return to ‘net neutrality’

The Federal Communications Commission voted 3-2 Thursday to put the internet back under "net neutrality" regulation, reprising Obama-era rules that prohibit service providers from discriminating against certain websites by throttling or blocking them.

But there's a key detail that remains to be worked out: how to define the internet in 2024.

As a growing proportion of the modern physical world is intertwined with the internet, the question of precisely where it begins and ends has become murkier. FCC officials stopped short of defining the boundaries at a news conference after the vote, as they continue to study the issue. They affirmed that broadband providers will be prohibited from speeding up or slowing down content on the consumer internet -- but will be allowed to run "fast lanes" for unspecified specialized services.

For "your home basic broadband," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said, "it is vitally important to us that that service is available without fast lanes and slow lanes."

Adam Copeland, deputy chief of the FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau, said Thursday that the FCC had amended the language of the guidance to make clear that speeding up content selectively on the consumer internet would be a violation of net neutrality, in addition to slowing down content -- a clarification that consumer watchdog groups were calling for. Copeland said certain types of enterprise applications would be exempt from these rules.

Industry groups have been trying to figure out if this gives them room to sell new premium tiers of service, while consumer advocates warn that it might be used as a loophole.

At issue is an emerging 5G technology called "network slicing," which some mobile executives argue lies in the hazy realm beyond the internet's borders, unconstrained by net neutrality.

The proposal has sparked controversy because these 5G "slices" may well be core to what the internet becomes in its next phase.

The internet has changed dramatically since the early 2000s, when the idea of service providers having to treat all data equally first became popular. Two major changes since then include the shift from personal computers to mobile devices and the growing number of items connected to the internet, from robot vacuum cleaners to entire factories.

Technologists are now expecting "network slicing" to run next-generation apps, from autonomous vehicles to self-regulating factories to remote surgeries via robot arms to ultrarealistic video games, all of which will rely on the slices' ability to operate as "fast lanes" with high speeds and low lag times.

"It is the technology that will help unlock the full potential of telemedicine, autonomous vehicles, automated manufacturing and virtual reality," AT&T spokesman Alex Byers said.

The FCC came up with a list of internet-connected applications exempt from net neutrality back in 2015, considering them not really the internet, even though they were hooked to it. These included heart monitors, energy consumption sensors and automobile control systems. The FCC said last year it would review the list of exemptions, asking the public, "Are these still appropriate examples of data services that are outside the scope of broadband Internet access service?"

Since then, mobile operators have pushed the FCC hard for the network slicing exemption. T-Mobile, in particular, sent a 66-page comment to the FCC arguing that network slicing did not meet the definition of "broadband internet access service."

This has drawn a backlash from consumer advocates, who warn that it may be a loophole large enough to exempt a significant chunk of the internet from regulation, to the detriment of the rest of the internet.

"When you make those slices, what ends up happening as a consequence is that the general internet gets slower," said Chao Jun Liu, a legislative associate at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. "That is a clear violation of net neutrality."

The new rules will come into force two months after being posted to the Federal Register. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, one of the dissenting votes and a longtime critic of net neutrality, told reporters that he believed the rules would be overturned in court because of their being a significant expansion of the FCC's powers not authorized by Congress, a principle called the "major questions doctrine."

Consumer activists began mobilizing around the network slicing issue after noticing that companies such as AT&T and Verizon were already mentioning consumer-facing technologies like video games in their marketing materials about the next-generation technology. AT&T is arguing that its deployment of faster slices would be consistent with net neutrality, as app makers would decide if they want to be included in a slice (without having to pay a fee), and consumers could decide if they pay for premium service, which the company believes would not be AT&T picking winners and losers.

"We will implement this technology in a manner that is controlled by end users, creates more choice and is consistent with open internet principles," said Byers, the AT&T spokesman. "App-makers, not us, will have control over whether their app uses a particular slice."