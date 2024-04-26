Fland commits to boogie at UA

Point guard Boogie Fland, a former Kentucky signee, verbally committed to the University of Arkansas men's basketball program Thursday.

He requested and received a release from his national letter of intent with Kentucky after John Calipari left Lexington to become the coach at Arkansas.

Fland, 6-2, 175 pounds, of White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac, arrived in Fayetteville on Wednesday for an official visit and left Thursday.

Former Kentucky consensus 4-star forward commitment Billy Richmond, 6-6, 200, of Camden, N.J., also arrived in Fayetteville on Wednesday for an official visit.

Fland is rated as a 4-star prospect by On3.com and 247Sports, while he is a 5-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals. ESPN rates him the No. 2 point guard and No 15 overall prospect in the nation.

A McDonald's All American, Fland was named the New York MaxPreps High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a senior.

Fland averaged 19.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field, 36% from beyond three-point line and 83% from the free throw line.

He's the 20th McDonald's All American to commit or sign with Arkansas and the fifth to commit to the Razorbacks in the past three years.

According to ESPN, Fland pledged to Calipari and Kentucky last October and was the 15th 5-star point guard to commit to Calipari as the Wildcats coach since 2009. At least one 5-star point guard picked Kentucky in every class besides 2012 and 2019.

ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi said he believes Calpari's history of recruiting high caliber point guards helped seal the deal with Fland.

"John Calipari has had a long history of successful point guards and now add Boogie Fland to that list," Biancardi said. "Fland is a dynamic scoring point guard who showed a more consistent three-point shooting and pull-up jump shot at McDonald's in both games and practices.

"He is extremely quick, fast and clever in the open floor and against a set defender. He has a knack to turn a broken play into a basket.

"At this stage, he is more comfortable and natural with his shooting. John Calipari will entrust him from day one and continue to build a roster around his future point guard. This is a major pickup for Arkansas. Billy Richmond could be next."

Fland was a member of the 2022 USA Basketball U17 National Team that won a gold medal in Spain. He was one of three prospects on the USA roster who committed to, signed with or played at Kentucky.

Former Wildcat freshman guard DJ Wagner and former Kentucky commitment and current Razorback pledge Karter Knox also were members of the team.

Fland is the third commitment for Calipari and Arkansas. Former Kentucky freshman big man Zvonimir Ivisic previously committed to the Razorbacks.