Florida on fringe of 1st-round rout

TAMPA, Fla. -- Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves, Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Thursday night to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Brandon Montour, Sam Reinhart and Steven Lorentz also scored for the Panthers, who will seek a sweep Saturday night in Tampa.

Tkachuk had a first-period goal and added an empty-netter with 32 seconds left.

"We're playing some good hockey right now, and we're happy with where we're at right now in the series," Tkachuk said. "The fourth [win] is the hardest, everyone says that, so we have to come out absolutely ready to go on Saturday."

Steven Stamkos, Tyler Motte and Nicholas Paul scored for Tampa Bay, with Paul cutting it to 4-3 with 5:10 left. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 shots.

"It's tough when you get in situations like this what you're going to say right at this moment [to the team]," Lightning Coach Jon Cooper said. "But the talk is you want the believers to show up to the rink tomorrow. And if you're not going to believe, then you don't have to come. Well see how many guys show up tomorrow."

Montour gave Florida a 3-2 lead on a blue-line shot with 3:30 left in the second, with Lorentz making it a two-goal game from the slot at 9:41 of the third.

After withstanding several minutes of sustained pressure at the defensive end, Florida tied it at 2 on Reinhart's goal at 9:58 of the second.

Stamkos scored 44 seconds into the second before Motte put Tampa Bay up 2-1 just 2:12 later. The 34-year-old Stamkos is the ninth player 34 or older to score in each of his team's first three playoff games, and the first since San Jose's Patrick Marleau in 2014.

"I thought we played probably the best 10 minutes of the series right there," Stamkos said of the first half of the second. "We were controlling the play. Then, it's just little mistakes that are made are costing us."

Stamkos also had six hits and made a nifty block on Vladimir Tarasenko's empty-net try.

Thirty-two seconds after the Panthers killed off Tampa Bay's second power play, Tkachuk opened the scoring midway through the first.

Tkachuk became the 12th U.S.born player to have 20 postseason goals in 50 or games or fewer. The list also includes his father, Keith Tkachuk.

Tampa Bay appeared to tie it with 18 seconds left in the first, but Anthony Cirelli's goal on the Lightning's third power play was disallowed following a video review found the play was offside.

The Lightning, with the NHL's top regular-season power play, went 0 for 4. Florida did not have a power play.

I thought the big story will be penalty killing," Florida Coach Paul Maurice said. "It's just such a dominant, highly skilled, power play."

With Florida forwards Sam Bennett (shot off hand) and Ryan Lomberg (illness) out, right wing Kyle Okposo, acquired from Buffalo in March, was inserted into the lineup and had an assist in his first playoff game since 2016.

"It's just a special feeling," Okposo said.

HURRICANES 3,

ISLANDERS 2

NEW YORK -- Defensemen Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov got Carolina off to a fast start and the Hurricanes held on to beat New York for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.

Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes and Andrei Svechnikov had two assists. Frederik Andersen stopped 29 shots. Carolina won for eighth time in nine games at UBS Arena, which opened for the 2021-22 season.

Brock Nelson and Pierre Engvall scored for the Islanders. They are a loss away from being eliminated by Carolina in the first round for the second consecutive year.

Ilya Sorokin, getting the start after Semyon Varlamov went in the first two games, was pulled in the second period after giving up three goals on 14 shots. Varlamov came on and stopped all eight shots he faced.

Game 4 is Saturday in New York.

With the Hurricanes leading 3-2, Andersen made a nice save falling backward on a shot by Alexander Romanov about 6 1/2 minutes remaining in the third period. The puck lay in the paint briefly before the goalie covered it up.

Andersen made another stellar save while sitting on the ice, reaching up to grab a shot by Romanov with 5:48 left.

The Islanders pulled Varlamov for an extra skater with 1:55 to go, but could not get the equalizer.

Trailing 2-0 after one period, the Islanders got on the scoreboard early in the second when Engvall took a pass in front from Anders Lee and fired a shot between Andersen's legs.

Aho restored the two-goal lead at 7:14 as he got a pass from Svechnikov and fired a shot from the high slot past Sorokin for his second goal of the series. That ended Sorokin's night.

Nelson brought the Islanders back within one late in the middle period. Ryan Pulock's shot was deflected off teammate Kyle Palmieri in front and Nelson came in and quickly put it past Andersen on the right side with 2:21 to go.

The Islanders had a 15-9 advantage on shots in the first period, but trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes. New York's shot total in the period exceeded their total in all of Game 2 when they managed only 12.

Burns got the Hurricanes on the scoreboard first as he fired a shot from the top of the right circle that deflected off the stick of Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly and past Sorokin at 4:46.

Andersen made a stellar glove save reaching to his left on Noah Dobson's attempt from the right side at 9:23 on the rebound of a shot by Mathew Barzal to preserve the lead.

Orlov then beat Sorokin on the stick side from the left circle just over a minute later to increase Carolina's lead to 2-0. It was the second consecutive goal by a defenseman after forwards had scored all the goals in the first two games.

The Hurricanes were without defenseman Brett Pesce because of a lower-body injury suffered on a noncontact sequence during the second period of Game 2 on Monday night. Tony DeAngelo started in his place in a pairing with Brady Skjei.

