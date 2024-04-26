Former Kentucky forward Billy Richmond commits to Hogs

Former Kentucky forward commitment Billy Richmond has pledged to Arkansas coach John Calipari.

Richmond, 6-6, 200, of Camden, N.J. picked the Wildcats over Memphis, Alabama and LSU in December. He officially visited Fayetteville Wednesaday and Thursday.

“Richmond is a powerful athlete with speed and quickness,” said ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi after Richmond’s pledge. “The left-handed wing scores best with a straight-line drive and can finish with authority over defenders. In transition, he stands out when he fills the lane and cuts to the rim for lobs.

“His jump shot and foul shooting show he is capable but needs more reps before he arrives in Lexington. On the defensive end, what makes him intriguing is his ability to defend multiple positions with lateral quickness, a strong frame and long arms.”

A consensus 4-star recruit, Richmond averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists while playing for the N.J. Scholars on the Nike EYBL circuit last year while shooting 60% from two-point range.

He’s the fourth commitment for Calipari and the Hogs. Small forward Karter Knox, point guard Boogie Fland and former Kentucky freshman big man Zvonimir Ivisic previously pledged to Calipari.

Richmond’s father played for Calipari at Memphis in 2003 and 2004.