Fort Smith police respond to claims on Facebook surrounding 2019 drowning, former 911 dispatcher

FORT SMITH -- Police have responded to what they say is misinformation being shared online in connection with a 2019 incident in which a 911 dispatcher chastised a drowning woman who died while still on the phone with her.

Newspaper carrier Debra Stevens drowned in her car near 5801 Kinkead Ave. on Aug. 24, 2019, after torrential rainfall resulted in flash flooding throughout the city. About 4 inches of rain fell in just a few hours.

In the recording of the 911 call, which drew national attention, 911 call operator Donna Reneau told Stevens to "shut up" and chastised her for driving into floodwaters.

Someone on Facebook going by the name of Zach Sano created a post Sunday claiming Reneau was allowed to move from being a dispatcher to a police officer after the drowning.

The post had been shared over 51,000 times as of Thursday morning.

The Police Department released a community notice Wednesday stating the actual circumstances of the incident are readily available.

It says Reneau has not been employed with the Fort Smith Police Department since August 2019, and she was never a police officer during her time with the agency.

"Mr. Sano has been provided with the correct information. At this time, he has chosen not to act upon it," the notice states. "The post has also been reported to Facebook, where it originated, but due to the network not allowing contextual details to prove the information false, it is unlikely to be removed."

Sano had not responded to a River Valley Democrat-Gazette request for comment as of Thursday evening.

An internal review from the department in 2019 concluded Reneau performed her duties as required.

"Despite the manner in which Reneau spoke to Stevens, I can find no indication of negligence in Reneau's actions in dispatching first responders, nor in the actions of those who responded to the scene," wrote Dean Pitts, the Police Department's deputy director of administration at the time, who led the internal review.

Reneau had turned in her notice two weeks before Stevens' death, and Aug. 24 was her last day as a 911 operator.

Reneau faced no criminal charges connected to the incident.

Pitts wrote in his report that if Reneau were still an employee at that time, she would have faced a review. Even if she had been found in violation of policy, "such a violation would not merit a measure of discipline as strict as termination," Pitts wrote.