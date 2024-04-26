Four people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Bella Vista

Gary Whorton, 80, of 4 Talana Place in Bella Vista, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Whorton was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County

Ashton Anderson, 19, of 296 Osage Lane in Pineville, Mo., was arrested Thursday in connection with battery and engaging in violent group activity. Anderson was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Donavin Kester, 19, of 1390 St. Clair St. in Pea Ridge, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery and engaging in violent group activity. Kester was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Devin Martin, 19, of 13914 East State Highway 9 in Missouri, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery and engaging in violent group activity. Martin was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Marley Rollins, 18, of 6460 N. Double Springs Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Rollins was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday in lieu of $75,000 bond.