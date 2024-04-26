FYI Calendar: Celebrate the Holi Festival Saturday at The Momentary

Need a last-minute idea for the weekend? How about two citywide garage sale events?

TODAY (4/26)

Carving In The Ozarks -- A chainsaw art festival, today & Saturday, behind the CS Banking Center on U.S. 62 in Eureka Springs. visiteurekasprings.com.

Citywide Garage Sale -- Today & Saturday, Bella Vista. Addresses at bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale.

Yards and Yards of Yard Sales -- Today-Sunday, Eureka Springs. Map at yardsyards.com.

"Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood" -- 6:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. $10 at the door. Email kcohea@sdale.org.

Faure Requiem -- With the Shiloh Singers, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church in Springdale. Free. Email dparkhurst@sdale.org.

"The Spitfire Grill" -- 7 p.m. today & Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday, White Auditorium, Burns Hall, on the NorthWest Arkansas Community College campus in Bentonville. $15 at the door. Email sfreeman7@nwacc.edu.

"Cinderella" -- Presented by Ozark Ballet Theater, 7 p.m. today & 2 p.m. Saturday, Bentonville West Performing Arts Center in Centerton. $26-$35. ozarkballettheater.com.

"Carmina Burana" -- With NWA Ballet Theatre and UA's Schola Cantorum, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$35. nwaballettheatre.org.

"A Grand Night for Singing" -- The music of Rodgers & Hammerstein performed by Lindsay Vickery, Katy Featherston, SK Thomas, Grant Harper and Brandon Bolin, today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $10 at the door. fslt.org.

"Laughs In Spanish" -- Part caper comedy and part telenovela, it's Miami's biggest art event of the year, but Mariana's art gallery is an active crime scene, 2 p.m Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, through May 5, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$64. theatre2.org.

"Fat Ham" -- Winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, it's a Southern spin on Shakespeare, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through May 12, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $43-$68. theatre2.org; 777-7477.

__

SATURDAY (4/27)

BGO Plant Sale -- With more than 25 local creators, curators, and entrepreneurs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free, but register at bgozarks.org. POSTPONED TIL MAY 4.

Holi Festival -- With a live DJ, traditional Indian foods, creative art kits, and Holi pigment powder, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Hosted by the Indian Cultural Association of NWA. Free. momentary.org.

Arbor Day Celebration -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Son's Chapel Craft Fair -- 1-5 p.m. Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Son's Chapel, 5480 E. Mission Blvd. in Fayetteville. Free. sonschapel.org.

Bentonville Together -- With art, music, international food and more, 4-7 p.m., Orchards Park in Bentonville. bentonvillear.com/1662/Bentonville-Together.

Evening in Amsterdam -- Fort Smith Regional Art Museum's second annual "Art 'Round the World" Gala with music by Larry B's Soul Experience, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Convention Center. $150. fsram.org.

__

SUNDAY (4/28)

NWA Makers Spring Market 2024 -- Art, jewelry, furniture, home decor, food, toys, clothing, woodwork, bath products, seasonal items, food trucks and more, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. $5. nwamakers.com.

SoNA Beyond -- "Transcending Words," a music and spoken word performance, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Indie Lens Film Pop-Up -- "Matter of Mind: My Parkinson's," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

"North" -- The musical tale of a teenage boy and his mother who escape slavery in the South through the Underground Railroad, 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org, 443-5600.

