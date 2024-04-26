Garland County officials probe death of inmate, 69

HOT SPRINGS -- The Garland County sheriff's office is investigating the death of a 69-year-old inmate at the jail who was found unresponsive in his cell and later died in a local hospital.

A news release from the sheriff's office issued Thursday night said the inmate was found unresponsive at 10:58 p.m. on Tuesday in a cell "with no apparent signs of trauma."

"Lifesaving measures were immediately taken by on-site medical staff, and LifeNet was called to the scene.

"The inmate was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs by LifeNet, where he was later pronounced deceased," the release said.

The sheriff's office criminal investigation division responded to the jail and began a formal investigation, in coordination with the Garland County coroner's office, to determine the cause of death, the release said.