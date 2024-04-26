Haas Hall Academy Fayetteville student wins regional art contest, will have piece displayed at U.S. Capitol

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Haas Hall Academy Fayetteville senior is the winner of this year's Congressional Art Competition for Arkansas' 3rd District with his artwork titled "Jessica."

Dylan Gray's piece will be sent to Washington to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year, according to a news release Wednesday from U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers.

"The closer you look, the more interesting I find Dylan's piece," Womack said in the release. "I'm impressed by his technical skills and how well the mixed media application was accomplished."

This year's competition featured 58 pieces of art from several different high schools throughout the 3rd District, according to the release. The 3rd District includes Benton, Washington, Carroll, Madison and Crawford counties and part of Sebastian County.

Entries were reviewed by a panel of local judges, including Victor Gomez, curatorial associate of contemporary art at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art; Joe Hurst, mayor of Van Buren; and Ken Francis, a retired art teacher from Siloam Springs High School.

After Gray, the top finishers in this year's contest were:

Second place: Hannah Evans, Arkansas Arts Academy, "Girl with Red Hair"

Third place: Vivien Scholl, Haas Hall Academy Fayetteville, "Skyfall"

Fourth place: Annika Timboe, Siloam Springs High School, "Annika Timboe"

Fifth place: Ayree Maner, Greenwood High School, "A Father's Love"

Submissions were also considered for the Patriot Award, which honors a piece that celebrates and artfully represents American ideals. This year's Patriot Award went to Leah Drummonds, a junior at Rogers High School, for her "Long Blue Line" artwork. The People's Choice Award, decided by the public via online vote, went to Anna Hagan, a senior at Springdale's Har-Ber High School, for "Solstice."

This is the 14th year Womack has hosted the Congressional Art Competition in the 3rd District. The nationwide contest is held annually to recognize and encourage artistic talent nationwide, according to the release.