Jean-Victor Clerico, director of the Moulin Rouge in Paris, said, "The show continues, that's the most important thing," after a "technical problem" led to the historic cabaret venue's windmill sails and part of its illuminated sign crashing to the ground.

Dazhon Darien, an athletic director at Pikesville High School in Maryland, has been charged with using artificial intelligence to impersonate a principal on an audio recording that included racist and antisemitic comments, after conversations that Darien's contract would not be renewed, according to police documents.

James Cartlidge, U.K. defense minister, said two of the Household Cavalry horses that bolted and ran miles through the streets of London after being spooked by construction noise and tossing their riders "are unfortunately in a relatively serious condition."

Anastasia Ivleeva, a Russian TV presenter and actress who gained notoriety for hosting an "almost naked" party, was fined $560 by a Moscow court over social media posts calling for peace in Ukraine that authorities said discredited the military.

Xiaolei Wu, 26, a student at Berklee College of Music in Boston, was sentenced to nine months in federal prison for stalking and harassing a former fellow student who had posted fliers calling for solidarity with pro-democracy activists in China around campus.

Gene DiGiovanni Jr., a construction business owner from Derby, Conn., was sentenced to 10 days in federal prison and 50 hours of community service for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Erica Schroeder, a spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Transportation, said the square of sidewalk "containing the famous 'Chicago rat hole'" is now in temporary storage after it was removed from a residential block in the city's North Side neighborhood of Roscoe Village.

George Santos, former Republican U.S. representative of New York, said, "It's only goodbye for now" as he announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he's dropping his bid to return to Congress months after being expelled from the House.

Ian Cain, a Quincy, Mass., city council member, has launched a campaign to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, becoming the second Republican to enter the race.