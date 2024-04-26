Johnson tosses one-hitter, strikes out 12 as Rogers Lady Mounties clinch 6A-West softball title

ROGERS -- Senior Ava Johnson tossed a one-hitter and struck out 12, including the final hitter of the game, to help Rogers claim a 2-1 win over Bentonville and the 6A-West Conference softball title Thursday night at Lady Mountie Field.

The Lady Mounties (25-2, 13-1) led 2-0 entering the top of the seventh inning, but Bentonville wouldn't go quietly.

Catcher Alexis Lorennij drew a lead-off walk and would later score on a sacrifice fly caught in foul territory. But Johnson struck out pinch-hitter Ireland Malone to end the game and trigger an on-field celebration by the Lady Mounties.

Rogers Coach Tori Stafford, who is in her first season at the helm, said she couldn't have been more pleased with how her group performed.

"We did a really good job keeping our composure and still attacking the hitter and going at it," Stafford said, "and I had full confidence that we we were going to do it."

She also praised Johnson's work in the circle.

"She went through a full seven [innings] against a really good team," Stafford said. "She kept mixing up [her pitches], in and out, up and down. That way they were guessing every single time, and we executed everything on defense tonight."

Bentonville (22-6, 12-3) had only one other scoring threat in the game against Johnson. Amber Turner doubled for the Lady Tigers' only hit in the game. Lorennij then walked to put runners on first and second with nobody out in the top of the fourth. But Johnson came back to retire the next three hitters to escape the jam.

Johnson said she approaches every game the same no matter the score.

"I just kind of block it out," Johnson said. "I pretend it's 0-0 no matter what, so that keeps me steady and level to stay at the same energy level."

The conference title is a big deal, especially for the Rogers seniors, Johnson said.

"It's huge," Johnson said. "First one in 10 years. We've been working for it. I know me and the seniors, we've been pushing for it the last four years. We've been getting closer and closer, and we finally achieved it. It's amazing."

Rogers got all the runs it would need in the bottom of the second inning thanks to a little small ball.

Talyn Jackson led off with a single and Lauryn Heinle followed with a bunt single. Both runners moved up on Kadence Janney's sacrifice bunt. The Lady Mounties scored on a bunt by Mak Fithian when the flip to the plate was just late. Ryleigh Johnson then hit the fly ball that drove in the second run.

Heinle went 2 for 3 and scored a run for Rogers. She was the only player in the game with more than one hit. Bentonville pitcher Ryann Sanders allowed 2 runs on 7 hits over 7 innings, while striking out 4 and walking 1.

Bentonville Coach Kent Early credited Rogers, particularly Ava Johnson.

"We had our chances and didn't come through," Early said. "We fought the whole game. Ava did a good job. They were better than us today. Ava pitched a good game. She was on point today."