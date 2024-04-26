His culture-war grift

Jason Rapert is a member of the state library board who once said librarians would be better off with millstones around their necks and sunk to the bottom of the Arkansas River. Rapert recently put out a library survey to Arkansas libraries to see if any had 30 specific books. This information is, by the way, freely available on every public library's website, but it requires some computer skills. Evidently Rapert doesn't have these skills. Too bad he didn't go to his local library; a librarian could have helped him!

On April 15, Rapert posted on social media saying the survey was about tracking "any books with obscene, pornographic or objectionable materials." Again, this survey was about 30 specific books; nine of these books are by author Ellen Hopkins, and all are mainstream. Many of the books have won literary awards and have professional reviews from education, library, and literary professionals. These books don't meet the requirements for "obscene" or "pornographic."

Jason Rapert doesn't care about any of that; he's too busy trying to get popular with his "culture war" grift. But Arkansans don't care about the "culture war" because we have real problems, like how we're going to afford rent or groceries this month. Why would anyone care if a library had 30 random books that some out-of-touch politician personally doesn't like? Get real.

MOLLY QUINN

Fayetteville

Politics as an excuse

On ABC's "This Week," host George Stephanopoulos asked New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu about his switch from supporting former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for the Republican presidential nomination to supporting former president Donald Trump.

"Your words were very, very clear on Jan. 11, 2021," said Stephanopoulos. "You said that President Trump's rhetoric and actions contributed to the insurrection. No other president in history has contributed to an insurrection. So, please explain."

Sununu answered, "For me, it's not about him as much as it is having a Republican administration."

"You would support him for president even if convicted in the Manhattan case. I just want to say, the answer to that is yes, correct?" Stephanopoulos asked. Sununu replied: "Yeah, me and 51 percent of America."

Stephanopoulos then said, "I'm asking you about right or wrong. You're comfortable with idea of supporting someone convicted of a federal crime as president?" Sununu replied, "I don't think any American is comfortable with any of this. ... Right now, this is about an election. This is about politics."

This is the problem in America. Congress and even the Supreme Court seem to discard the law, morals, and ethics, and appear willing to discard democracy and what is best for the country so the Republican Party can stay in office. Politics is an excuse to disregard every aspect of right and wrong. This excuse is used by the GOP, voters, and our Arkansas congressional delegation.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs

A match made in ...

Sarah Sanders believes she is above the law; Donald Trump believes he too is above the law.

Looks like they were made for each other. Maybe not for Arkansas or the USA.

JOHN DUPREE

Fayetteville

Pryor was just kind

In the fall of 1968 I was working in the re-election campaign for Sen. J.W. Fulbright while waiting to leave for basic training in my Reserve unit. Somehow it became known that I had never flown before.

David Pryor was unopposed that year so he made appearances to help colleagues in other places. One of those was in Louisiana. I had seen David around the campaign office but I had no idea he actually knew who I was. Out of the blue David asked me if I wanted fly down in the plane that would be dropping him off. Needless to say, I jumped at the chance, so a couple of days later I was at Central Flying Service boarding a small private plane owned and piloted by Fred Darragh (who I later got to know better when we were both members of the same church). I don't remember if I heard any conversation on that flight. I was probably just too amazed that I was there, thanks to David Pryor.

That's the kind of guy David was. You didn't have to be someone important or influential for him to notice you and do something nice for you. And I think nearly all Arkansans thought the same way, even if they didn't get the firsthand personal experience I had.

DOUG RAWN

Little Rock

They're not the same

To compare the immigrant population of a century ago with that of today is grossly insulting to the former. Those early immigrants, almost exclusively European, came to America equipped not merely with the skills required to contribute to the development of this growing nation but, most importantly, a burning desire to embrace and honor its institutions.

It appears current immigrants, many of whom are illegal, are, for the most part, without skills or education and, furthermore, feel no particular sense of loyalty to this their adopted country. Ironically, despite the fact that Europeans founded the United States of America, introduced all of its institutions and, indeed, everything else of value, it seems it is now more difficult for people from Europe to enter this country than it is for those from any other single part of the world.

Having said that, it would have been better for everyone, particularly this nation's long-suffering indigenous population, if America had never been "discovered" and colonized at all.

WILLIAM G. CARLYLE

North Little Rock