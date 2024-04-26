LIVE! Music: Dogwood festival blooms in Siloam Springs, AMMPlify brings metal to Mount Sequoyah

With rain expected tonight, the Siloam Springs Dogwood Festival entertainment will move into the Siloam Springs American Legion building at 110 N. Mount Olive St. Kin & Company kick off live music at 3:30 p.m. followed by Almost Guilty at 6 p.m. Following the Saturday morning "Dino Encounters" will be Americana sweethearts March to August at 1 p.m., a performance by Studio B Dance at 2:30 p.m., then rock 'n' roll with Mojo Bone at 3:30 p.m. JJ Taylor & Bourbon Highway close out Saturday with a mix of red dirt and traditional country at 6 p.m. The Butler Creek Boys kick off Sunday with bluegrass and gospel starting at noon, and brother and sister folk duo Common Roots start singing harmonies at 2 p.m.

The Dogwood Duck Race scheduled for Sunday may move to Saturday depending on the weather. Keep an eye on the Dogwood Festival Facebook page for updates. For updates on the 5K and 10K race, check the Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Facebook page. The Dogwood Doxie Relay is rain or shine.

ELSEWHERE

JJ's Live -- Treaty Oak Revival, today (sold out); Flatland Calvary, Saturday (sold out) in Fayetteville.

Walton Arts Center -- Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, 8 p.m. today; Aubrey Logan Band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

Downtown Bentonville -- Home Sweet Home Festival with Bros. Landreth and Abraham Alexander from 7 p.m. today at Meteor Guitar Gallery and live music all day Saturday hosted in downtown homes. Information at citysessions.org.

The Aud -- Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, 7:30 p.m. today in Eureka Springs.

Mount Sequoyah -- AMMPLify fest with Obliviate, Mud Lung, Held Tight, Chrono Wizard and Pyrocratic, 6 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

Hero's -- Munkythumb, Kirra and Dissentious, 8 p.m today; The Fighting, All of Her and Anything or Everything, 8 p.m. Saturday in Fort Smith.

AMP -- Hozier with Allison Russell, today; Riley Green with Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Greta Van Fleet and Geese, May 1 in Rogers.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Happy Hour with Thanks for Nothing and King Chicken, 6 p.m. today; the Mixtapes, 8 p.m. Saturday; Pony Bradshaw, 8:30 p.m. May 1 in Fayetteville.

