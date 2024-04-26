Missouri doctor’s death found to be a suicide; surveillance videos helped with investigation

BENTONVILLE -- A Missouri doctor died as result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to Benton County sheriff's office Lt. Shannon Jenkins.

Jenkins confirmed Thursday that Dr. John Forsyth's death was the result of suicide.

Additionally, detectives with the sheriff's office were able to locate several surveillance videos of Forsyth riding a bicycle to the area of Lost Bridge at Beaver Lake and that bicycle was located near the area where Forsyth's body was found, according to Jenkins.

Forsyth, 49, was reported missing May 21 after failing to show up for work at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, Mo. He had been last seen walking toward his RV, which was parked at the hospital.

Kayakers later found Forsyth's body in Beaver Lake near the bank from the Lost Bridge South area, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Forsyth's body was released to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where an autopsy was performed by Dr. Theodore Brown, chief medical examiner, according to Jenkins. Brown found Forsyth died of a gunshot wound to the head with the manner of death being ruled a suicide.

Detectives have not found any information or evidence that would lead them to dispute the medical examiner's findings, Jenkins said.

She said detectives are finalizing investigative tasks before the official closing of this case. She said the case is still considered open and all other information will not be released.