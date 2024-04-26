Molina to sit out weekend

FAYETTEVILLE -- For this first time this season, University of Arkansas pitcher Mason Molina won't be in the weekend starting rotation.

The junior left-hander isn't on the roster for the No. 2 Razorbacks' three-game series this weekend against Florida because of an ankle injury.

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said Molina (3-1, 3.47 ERA) twisted his right ankle during a drill in practice earlier this week.

"We're going to give him this week off to let that heal," Van Horn said. "We could probably put him on the roster. We could probably pitch him. He's probably 90%. But we want to make sure that next week and going forward he's at 100%."

The Razorbacks (35-6, 14-4 SEC) play at No. 5 Kentucky (32-7, 15-3) next weekend with the SEC overall lead potentially at stake.

Junior left-hander Hagen Smith (8-0, 1.53 ERA) will start Friday's opener against the Gators and junior right-hander Brady Tygart (4-1, 2.64 ERA) will start Saturday.

Van Horn hasn't announced a starter for the third game.

"We'll go with the best option," Van Horn said. "We could staff it. We could pitch it like a Tuesday game.

"We'll figure it out after we've finished a couple of games on who we're going to throw, at least start. It's really who we're going to start. Whoever we start is probably just going to go a few innings anyway."

Sophomore right-hander Ben Bybee (2-0, 5.84 ERA) could be the Game 3 starter.

Bybee has made four midweek starts, but he pitched only the first two innings of an 11-1 win Tuesday over the University of Pine-Bluff at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The plan had been to give Bybee an extended start, but that changed due to Molina's injury.

Excluding Molina, 12 other Razorbacks have pitched in at least two SEC games this season.

Sprague-Lott ready

Arkansas third baseman Jared Sprague-Lott, who played in two games at South Carolina last weekend as a defensive replacement, should be ready to swing the bat against Florida after being limited with a back injury.

"I don't know if he'll ever be 100%, but he hit with the team [Wednesday] and he looked good," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "We'll get him back in the lineup this weekend."

Sprague-Lott, a senior transfer from Richmond, is batting .309 with 5 home runs, 6 doubles and 16 RBI in 27 starts. He has 22 walks and 17 strikeouts.

Power ball

Florida has hit 90 home runs this season, which is tied for fourth nationally behind Tennessee (115), Austin Peay (106) and Georgia (101).

Arkansas is tied for 67th with 56 home runs, but that's twice as many as the 28 the Razorbacks have allowed their opponents.

Florida junior Jac Caglianone hit home runs in nine consecutive games earlier this season to tie the NCAA record set by Nevada third baseman Tyler Bosetti in 2021, and he has 25 for the season.

The Razorbacks didn't play the Gators last season, when Caglianone hit 33 home runs.

Big ERA

Florida redshirt sophomore left-hander Pierce Coppola has an 18.00 ERA, but it's a small sample size.

Coppola, who will start Friday, has allowed 6 runs in 3 innings. South Carolina scored 3 runs against him in 1 1/3 innings and Vanderbilt scored 3 runs in 1 2/3 innings.

The 6-8 Coppola has pitched only 7 1/3 innings in his career. He missed all of last season with a shoulder injury and made one appearance in 2022 as a true freshman -- a start against Liberty -- because of a back injury.

Perfect Game ranked Coppola, from Verona, N.J., as the No. 50 high school player nationally in 2021 and the No. 9 left-handed pitcher.

Top 10 matchup

Florida first baseman Jac Caglianone is ranked as the No. 3 prospect for this year's draft by MLB.com and Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith is ranked No. 6.

Digging it

Arkansas right fielder Kendall Diggs is 4 for 13 with 4 RBI in his past 3 games after recovering from a shoulder injury.

"If he's pain-free, he's good," Razorbacks Coach Dave Van Horn said. "He's had some swelling and inflammation in there. He had some treatment and a few days off."

Diggs, a junior, is batting .262 with 6 home runs, a team-high 10 doubles and 26 RBI.

"He seems to be swinging the bat as good as he was earlier in the season," Van Horn said. "We're excited to get him back."

Good and bad

Florida (21-19, 8-10 SEC) has been good enough this season to take 2 of 3 games from No. 1 Texas A&M, which is 36-5.

The Gators also have been bad enough to be swept in a three-game series at Missouri, the only SEC team with a losing record at 19-23.

"I look at them as one of the more talented teams in the SEC," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "They have a lot of pro talent, guys who are going to sign for a lot of money this year, next year.

"We just need to continue to what we're doing, and that's throw strikes and field the ball and score enough runs to win."