Actor Maulik Pancholy will speak against bullying after a Pennsylvania school board voted Wednesday to allow the middle school assembly. The Cumberland Valley School District's board voted 5-4 after hearing from residents, including more than a dozen Mountain View Middle School students. The board April 15 unanimously canceled the talk by Pancholy, who is gay, after a board member cited concerns about what he described as the actor's activism and "lifestyle." Some board members also noted the district enacted a policy about not hosting overtly political events after it was criticized for hosting a Donald Trump rally in 2016. Some community members said the cancellation was ill-advised and sent a hurtful message to the LGBTQ+ community. Superintendent Mark Blanchard and other district leaders sent a letter to the board, faculty and staff asserting that the speech should have been allowed. The education officials said they were not given "a real opportunity" by the board to answer questions or provide guidance about the May 22 event. Pancholy, 48, is an award-winning actor, including for his roles on the television shows "30 Rock" and "Weeds," and as the voice of Baljeet in the Disney animated series "Phineas & Ferb." In 2014, he was named by then-President Barack Obama to serve on the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

In a V Magazine story published Monday, actress Anne Hathaway said she was regularly asked to participate in uncomfortable chemistry tests while auditioning for roles in the 2000s. "It was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry, which is actually the worst way to do it," Hathaway said. "I was told, 'We have 10 guys coming today and you're cast. Aren't you excited to make out with all of them?' And I thought, 'Is there something wrong with me?' because I wasn't excited. I thought it sounded gross." While Hathaway did not call out anyone by name, at least one casting director who worked with her during that time has denied such tests were conducted on their set. "I certainly was not a part of any audition that required her to make out, or anyone else to," Donna Morong, casting director for "The Princess Diaries," said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times. "I have no reason to believe that Anne Hathaway would lie about experiencing that in other casting offices but it seems like a crazy way to measure whether two people have 'chemistry,'" Morong continued. "Brokeback Mountain" casting director Avy Kaufman told TMZ she has no recollection of anything similar to what Hathaway detailed. TMZ also reported that Linda Lamontagne, who helped cast Hathaway in the 1999-2000 series "Get Real," denied overseeing any chemistry read matching the actor's description.