Naturals, Tulsa go into rain delay late

Drillers 6, Naturals 4

Tulsa scored 4 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Northwest Arkansas in a rain-shortened eight-inning game at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

The game was delayed after the top of the eighth inning and ultimately called a final.

The Drillers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Jose Ramos hit a two-run home run to left field.

The Naturals answered with a two-run home run from Rodolfo Duran in the top of the second, scoring Cayden Wallace (Greenbrier, Arkansas Razorbacks), who walked to open the inning.

The score remained 2-2 until the sixth when Luca Tresh hit a two-run home run to put the Naturals up 4-2.

Tulsa answered with four runs in the sixth. Austin Beck hit an RBI double to make it 4-3, and Griffin Lockwood-Powell hit a three-run home run to put Tulsa in front 6-4.

Naturals starter Chandler Champlain worked five innings with 2 earned runs, 3 hits, 2 walks and 8 strikeouts.

Anderson Paulino gave up 4 earned runs in 2/3 of an inning in the sixth and was relieved by Anthony Simonelli, who struck out 3 in 1 1/3 innings.

Tulsa starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayer worked 5 innings with 3 hits, 2 runs and 5 strikeouts.

The series continues at 7 p.m. today.