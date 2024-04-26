Stinziano promoted

to First Orion CEO

Joe Stinziano has been promoted to the position of president and chief executive officer of North Little Rock-based First Orion, the marketing and call protection services company said Thursday.

Stinziano's promotion will be effective May 1. He succeeds Charles Morgan, who will continue to serve First Orion as the chairman of the board and executive committee, the company said in a news release.

"Joe's leadership has been instrumental in propelling First Orion to new heights in the telecommunications industry," Morgan said. "His strategic vision and relentless execution have significantly enhanced our innovative capabilities and market presence. First Orion is the birthplace of branded communications and I am confident in Joe's ability to lead our talented team towards a future rich with advancement and growth. While I step back from the daily operations, I will remain deeply engaged, dedicating my efforts to guiding technology development with our leaders."

Stinziano joined First Orion as president and chief operating officer in July 2022.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Jobless aid claims

decline to 207,000

Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to hold up despite higher interest rates imposed by the Federal Reserve in its bid to curb inflation.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that unemployment claims for the week ending Saturday fell by 5,000, from 212,000 the previous week to 207,000. That's the fewest since mid-February.

The four-week average of claims, which smooths out some of the weekly up-and-downs, ticked down by 1,250 to 213,250.

Weekly unemployment claims are considered a proxy for the number of U.S. job cuts in a given week and a sign of where the job market is headed. They have remained at historically low levels since the pandemic purge of millions of jobs in the spring of 2020.

Last month, U.S. employers added a surprising 303,000 jobs. The unemployment rate dipped from 3.9% to 3.8% and has now remained below 4% for 26 straight months, the longest such streak since the 1960s.

-- The Associated Press

State index edges

2.62 points lower

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 910.94, down 2.62 points.

"Strong GDP data for the first quarter combined with a rising price index dropped stocks lower early in the session but prices subsequently recovered to close modestly lower ahead of additional inflation data expected Friday morning," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.